Houston Galleria with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Houston boasts contemporary restaurants, museums, and cultural activities, from the eclectic Menil Collection, to music at Miller Outdoor Theater. Get below the surface and enjoy the art, food, music, and more that make Houston a place so many people want to call home.
4224 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Get a taste of Gulf cuisine—everything from fresh-shucked Gulf oysters and sushi to local Texas beef and tacos—at this critics' choice favorite, with cozy leather seats and chandelier-topped booths. Try the house special of fried oyster–topped...
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
At Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the...
2712 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, USA
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Underbelly, still under the same management and led by the same chef, is now called Southern Smoke.
Chef Chris Shepherd has described Houston as, "the most secretive and dynamic culinary destination in the country," and he incorporates that belief...
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The crafting of beers is taken quite seriously at the Hay Merchant, and for the beer enthusiast, this is a very good thing. Great attention to detail is paid to ensure the beers are served at the proper temperature, with correct pressure and gas...
1972 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Roost is an unpretentious dining experience, set inside of walls that are paneled with old shutters, and with a menu that changes every three weeks. No two visits will be fully alike, and the cuisine is inspired by local, seasonal ingredients with...
3601, 3601, 2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Built in 1939, this is Houston's oldest continually operating movie theater, showing lots of independent and foreign films, as well as monthly midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room. Try to get tickets for a showing in the...
2580 Shearn St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
You cross multiple railroad tracks and pass through warehouse-lined streets before arriving at a parking lot field full of massive president heads. Each sitting about 20 feet tall, it is quite a sight to behold. Behind them, the Beatles, towering...
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Runners flock to Memorial Park to run its 3-mile loop one, two, or five times. But there’s so much more to discover here, like 30 miles of hiking trails, a golf course, a swimming pool, and facilities for tennis, softball, croquet, and...
1424 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Craft cocktails have been a thing for a while now, and Anvil Bar &Refuge, opened in 2009, was one of the first places to put Houston’s mixology scene on the map. Specializing in drinks that use local ingredients and house-made syrups, Anvil is...
