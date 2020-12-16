Houston Galleria for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Houston boasts contemporary restaurants, museums, and cultural activities, from the eclectic Menil Collection, to music at Miller Outdoor Theater. Get below the surface and enjoy the art, food, music, and more that make Houston a place so many people want to call home.
Save Place
5000 Westheimer Rd Suite 602, Houston, TX 77056, USA
New in the area and already winning major props (best dessert at the Best Bites contest at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo!) chocolatier Annie is a serious talent so get ready to fall in love. They make their own chocolate creations...
Save Place
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Yes, there might be a line. Yes, you need to go anyway. The Breakfast Klubis a Houston institution for good reason—you’ll find simple food, done right. Choose from classic breakfast dishes like French toast, omelettes, and biscuits and gravy, or...
Save Place
3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Ah, Tiny Boxwood's—this place is super relaxing. It's a bit tucked away, inside a plant nursery complex, but absolutely lovely once you find it. It's a great place to get brunch and a delicious lemonade.
Save Place
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Every person who visits Houston should go to the world-class Museum of Fine Arts, which offers 63,000 works of art spanning entire centuries and continents. From Native American art to impressionism, photography to fashion, there's sure to be...
Save Place
1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
The Children's Museum of Houston is a kid's wonderland. Filled with interactive exhibits, the Children's Museum not only makes for a fun-filled day, it's also an educational center that teaches children real-world skills through experiential...
Save Place
2424 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Representing more internationally and nationally known design and lifestyle products than any other Houston store, Kuhl-Linscomb is a wonderland of art, jewelry, perfume, cosmetics, home decor, gifts, and everything beautiful. The massive space is...
Save Place
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
The Houston Zoo is a 55-acre zoological park that is located within Houston's Hermann Park, close to the Museum District, making it great for a day of family fun.
Save Place
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
You just never know what you’re going to see when you walk through the doors at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where everything from corpse flowers to terra-cotta warriors have graced the exhibit halls. Permanent exhibits here include the...
Save Place
1972 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Roost is an unpretentious dining experience, set inside of walls that are paneled with old shutters, and with a menu that changes every three weeks. No two visits will be fully alike, and the cuisine is inspired by local, seasonal ingredients with...
Save Place
3939 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Pronounced "wee-zee's," Ouisie's is steeped in Southern heritage, and has foods with regional, American, and ethnic influences. For nearly 20 years now, Houstonians have been enjoying dishes like crispy fried Gulf Coast oysters, parmesan-crusted...
Save Place
2305 West Alabama Street SteR2, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Save Place
2365 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Create your own masterpiece at Purple Glaze, the paint-your-own pottery shop that brings you right back to your middle school art class. A perfect activity with children or for birthday parties, you can also enjoy corporate events, bridal showers...
Save Place
1018 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
If Blacksmith didn't have me at hello, they had me when I learned that they make their own almond milk, as well as all of their own syrups, in house. These days it's progressive for coffee shops to even have almond milk—but to make it from...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25