Houston Galleria for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Houston boasts contemporary restaurants, museums, and cultural activities, from the eclectic Menil Collection, to music at Miller Outdoor Theater. Get below the surface and enjoy the art, food, music, and more that make Houston a place so many people want to call home.
Save Place
Suite A-100, 2800 Sage Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Get a taste of south American sunshine at this Argentinian-inspired restaurant and wine bar, where you can feast on meltingly soft steak cooked in the traditional style over hot coals. Get into the festive spirit every weekend with live music, and...
Save Place
1711 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Go for gold at this Asian-themed spa with a treatment that will make you feel sunshiny all over: the Golden Body Ritual. Perfect for a special night out or just if you feel like you need spoiling. This top-to-toe treatment starts with a body...
Save Place
3995 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, USA
The menu boasts dainty crudo, French macarons, and truffle ravioli. Views of downtown Houston spread out below. The dress code is upscale (no baseball hats, gents). It's no wonder that Up is a favorite restaurant for birthdays, anniversaries, and...
Save Place
1658 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Set inside a 1920s renovated church, Mark's was voted as Houston's Most Romantic Restaurant. As beautiful as the ambiance is, with its hand-painted deco walls and golden ceiling, it is surpassed only by the food. Chef and owner Mark Cox prepares a...
Save Place
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Houston is not only known for its incredible food—more specifically, it's known for its Tex-Mex. El Real's Perfect Margarita was recently named one of the ten best margaritas in Texas by Texas Monthly. It starts with a piece of paper and a golf...
Save Place
6003 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77265, USA
A house museum in the larger collection of Houston's Museum of Fine Arts, this display resides in the former home of Ima Hogg, a Houstonian who was a philanthropist and civic leader. It is largely decorative art and paintings, but the grounds...
Save Place
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
At Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the...
Save Place
1424 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Craft cocktails have been a thing for a while now, and Anvil Bar &Refuge, opened in 2009, was one of the first places to put Houston’s mixology scene on the map. Specializing in drinks that use local ingredients and house-made syrups, Anvil is...
Save Place
2047 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
With a wide array of both local and national designers, Hemline has pieces that are trendy while still remaining classic. Come to Houston with some extra room in your suitcase!
Save Place
3939 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Pronounced "wee-zee's," Ouisie's is steeped in Southern heritage, and has foods with regional, American, and ethnic influences. For nearly 20 years now, Houstonians have been enjoying dishes like crispy fried Gulf Coast oysters, parmesan-crusted...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25