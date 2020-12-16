Houston Galleria for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Houston boasts contemporary restaurants, museums, and cultural activities, from the eclectic Menil Collection, to music at Miller Outdoor Theater. Get below the surface and enjoy the art, food, music, and more that make Houston a place so many people want to call home.
Save Place
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
Save Place
1719 Live Oak St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
Old bottles, doll parts, china for mosaic work, and so much yarn! If you love to craft then prepare to lose hours browsing the shelves at this "creative reuse" center, where one person’s trash becomes another person’s treasure. Described as part...
Save Place
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Runners flock to Memorial Park to run its 3-mile loop one, two, or five times. But there’s so much more to discover here, like 30 miles of hiking trails, a golf course, a swimming pool, and facilities for tennis, softball, croquet, and...
Save Place
3433 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
This furniture and home-goods showroom in Houston is carefully edited. Vintage home accents share space with centuries-old antiques and collectibles. While much of the inventory is available online, the joy is in the hunt (as the name hints!) Stop...
Save Place
Brasil (cafe, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Save Place
222 Malone St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
What started as one man’s simple hobby has turned into a Houston landmark that attracts visitors from across the country: The Beer Can House. Back in 1968, owner John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for Southern Pacific Railroad, realized he...
Save Place
2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Not too long ago, I was in Texas for four days, and managed to eat beef fajitas from Lupe Tortillas seven times. And that is from a Texan-turned-New Yorker who is edging closer and closer to vegetarianism—they are just that good. I love Tex-Mex...
Save Place
6001 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030, USA
No matter how old you are, you’re bound to find something to do at Hermann Park, which is located near downtown Houston and is bustling with activity any time of day. Pack a picnic or rest a whileon awooden bench to watch the miniature train that...
Save Place
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
You can feel the energy of this place just by walking in the door: the decor and design speak for its commitment to simple, clean, and fresh. Then, you take a look at the menu. Local Foods has a gourmet selection of sandwiches, salads, and...
Save Place
2305 West Alabama Street SteR2, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Save Place
3509 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Soundwaves on Montrose is a haven for Houston's surfing community, and for skateboarders, music lovers and coffee drinkers alike. With rows and rows of custom-shaped boards from brands like Channel Islands, and all of the top equipment and gear...
Save Place
1018 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
If Blacksmith didn't have me at hello, they had me when I learned that they make their own almond milk, as well as all of their own syrups, in house. These days it's progressive for coffee shops to even have almond milk—but to make it from...
Save Place
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25