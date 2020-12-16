Houston
Collected by Patrick Billings
Find Something Local
Save Place
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098, USA
In a city like Houston, which is bursting with international flavor, it’s not difficult to find fantastic Indian food. But Anita Jaisinghani, who formerly owned the beloved Indika, serves up the best of the best with Pondicheri. The menu here...
Save Place
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Yes, there might be a line. Yes, you need to go anyway. The Breakfast Klubis a Houston institution for good reason—you’ll find simple food, done right. Choose from classic breakfast dishes like French toast, omelettes, and biscuits and gravy, or...
Save Place
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
Save Place
9348 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036, USA
Here you'll find very authentic Sichuan-style Chinese food in the heart of Houston's sprawling Asian community. The chef is a Sichuan native who's not bashful about his use of the region's distinct peppercorns and chili oil. Mala seems to be the...
Save Place
2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
The Eatsie Boys has long been considered one of Houston’s best food trucks thanks to the "gourmet grub" made with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. These days it's holding down a daily residence at 8th Wonder Brewery, Monday...
Save Place
3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Helmed by Chef Danny Trace, a New Orleans native whose resume includes stints at Commander's Palace and Cafe Adelaide, Brennan's is the kind of place you go to for well-executed classics: Oysters Rockefeller, Shrimp and Grits, Gulf Fish...
Save Place
5216 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005, USA
The philosophy behind Cloud 10 Creamery is to keep customers, well, floating on cloud 10. And the small-batch, handcrafted ice cream delivers on this promise. The ice creams and sorbets are created just a half-gallon at a time, and they come in...
Save Place
3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Ah, Tiny Boxwood's—this place is super relaxing. It's a bit tucked away, inside a plant nursery complex, but absolutely lovely once you find it. It's a great place to get brunch and a delicious lemonade.
Save Place
729 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Antidote is a well-visited neighborhood cafe in the Heights. It has a great vibe, good prices, local products, and vegan options. The Cajeta Iced Latte is a favorite among regulars. Photo via Antidote Coffee Facebook page.
Save Place
242 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
If you can catch Boomtown Coffee without a crazy long line (or don't mind waiting), get some coffee here! They are a much loved small-batch artisan coffee roaster in Houston's Heights neighborhood with friendly, laid-back baristas. The Mayan Mocha...
Save Place
550 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, USA
If you're a sucker for chalkboards, simple design, local products, and good food and coffee, Revival Market is your place. Everything served at this café is homemade, from the flaky chocolate croissants and kolachs (fruit-filled pastries) to the...
Save Place
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
You can feel the energy of this place just by walking in the door: the decor and design speak for its commitment to simple, clean, and fresh. Then, you take a look at the menu. Local Foods has a gourmet selection of sandwiches, salads, and...
Save Place
Brasil (cafe, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Save Place
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Underbelly, still under the same management and led by the same chef, is now called Southern Smoke.
Chef Chris Shepherd has described Houston as, "the most secretive and dynamic culinary destination in the country," and he incorporates that belief...
Chef Chris Shepherd has described Houston as, "the most secretive and dynamic culinary destination in the country," and he incorporates that belief...
Save Place
4053 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, USA
At Escalante's you'll find upscale Tex-Mex and some pretty good margaritas. It's a Houston-only chain with a lively, colorful atmosphere and attentive service. This location is part of an area called Highland Village, which is a great outdoor...
Save Place
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
Save Place
1830 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Divino on West Alabama serves some great Italian food in a congenial atmosphere, and their staff is very knowledgeable about wine, with a selection to match!
Save Place
2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Not too long ago, I was in Texas for four days, and managed to eat beef fajitas from Lupe Tortillas seven times. And that is from a Texan-turned-New Yorker who is edging closer and closer to vegetarianism—they are just that good. I love Tex-Mex...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25