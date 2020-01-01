Hotels to Match Your Style

Choosing the right hotel can be like choosing the right outfit. Where you stay, like what you wear, says a lot about your personality. If you have a penchant for Oscar de la Renta and DVF you might prefer a classic hotel with an air of sophistication and old-school glamour. If your closet is full of Rodarte and Rag & Bone perhaps try a hotel buzzing with local and visiting cool kids sipping of the moment cocktails. No matter what you're style, we've got the right hotel for you.