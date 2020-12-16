Hotels to Channel Your Inner Athlete

Staying fit on the road doesn’t have to mean being confined to the hotel gym. Resorts now offer activities that both raise your heart rate and introduce you to the local culture. In Brazil, work up a sweat doing capoeira, a traditional form of dance. In the Maldives, surf the same waves as the pros. Many hotels even have multiday lessons for sports ranging from skiing to polo. Best of all, these resorts have spas to soothe sore muscles with sports-specific and indigenous treatments.