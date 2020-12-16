Hotels to Channel Your Inner Athlete
Collected by Afar Magazine
Staying fit on the road doesn’t have to mean being confined to the hotel gym. Resorts now offer activities that both raise your heart rate and introduce you to the local culture. In Brazil, work up a sweat doing capoeira, a traditional form of dance. In the Maldives, surf the same waves as the pros. Many hotels even have multiday lessons for sports ranging from skiing to polo. Best of all, these resorts have spas to soothe sore muscles with sports-specific and indigenous treatments.
Save Place
2100 Frostwood Dr, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Sitting pretty on seven acres below Canyons Resort, the Waldorf Astoria is one of Park City’s preferred stays thanks to its elegant suites, sleek spa, and signature service. Opened in 2009, the stone-and-log lodge projects alpine...
Save Place
500 N Pendleton St, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
Salamander Resort & Spa has one of the best equestrian facilities in the U.S. Horse lovers can book a stay in one of the hotel's 168 rooms, but the facilities are also open to the public. The 340-acre resort has a 22-stall stable and nine...
Save Place
5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, USA
Rancho Valencia offers sporty travelers endless activity options. Guests can partake in leisurely games of volleyball, croquet, and bocce ball or get more serious and sign up for a triathlon retreat run by Olympian or a cycling retreat hosted by a...
Save Place
65/10 Baan Tai, Maenam Koh Samui, Suratthani 84330 Samui, ตำบล แม่น้ำ อำเภอ เกาะสมุย สุราษฎร์ธานี 84330, Thailand
Over the last few years, Americans have embraced muay thai, a martial arts form that comes from Thailand and uses stand-up striking and clinching techniques. Muay thai is also known as "the art of eight limbs" because it is characterized by the...
Save Place
10 Rd of Vines, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, USA
Former professional cyclist George Hincapie, who competed in the Tour de France 17 times, is now trying his hand as a hotelier. In 2013 Hincapie opened Hotel Domestique in South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can sign up for multi-day...
Save Place
The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF, UK
There may not be a lovelier place to golf than Scotland, and Gleneagles resort has one of the most impressive backdrops for a game. The hotel, located on 850 acres in the Perthsire countryside, has three championship golf courses and is home to...
Save Place
Rua da praça do bosque 10 - Estr. de Trancoso, Porto Seguro - BA, 45810-000, Brazil
Morning's at Uxua hotel start with a breakfast feast of almost absurd proportions. First there is the fresh-squeezed juice of the day which might be watermelon, maracuja, or orange. There is always a pot of the excellent, super strong Brazilian...
Save Place
49 หมู่ที่ 6 ถนน ลายิ-นาคาเลย์ Tambon Kamala, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150, Thailand
One of the many ways Paresa helps guests connect with Thai culture is through hour-long classes in the art of muay thai, traditional Thai boxing. Setting Forty-nine rooms and villas are built into the Kamala cliffs overlooking the Andaman Sea. You...
Save Place
Blacknest Rd, Sunningdale, Ascot SL5 7SE, UK
A dream retreat for horse lovers, the 240-acre estate is 45 minutes from London and has an equestrian center and polo fields. Game of Thrones Keep an eye out for Prince Harry playing a match on the polo grounds. Competitions are held from April...
Save Place
Kuda Huraa, Noordelijke Malé-atol 20097, Maldives
Just minutes from some of the world’s best surf breaks, the Four Seasons has its own surf school offering lessons for all ability levels, from novices to big-wave riders. Surfari Splurge and book a boat trip aboard the Four Seasons’...
Save Place
9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Fans of the Montage brand’s Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills flagships will love this mountain version, a ski-in, ski-out hotel wedged into the head of Empire Canyon. The sprawling, Craftsman-style manor debuted in 2010, solidifying Deer...
Save Place
Reykjavík, Iceland
Arctic Running leads guided one-, three-, and five-day running tours throughout Iceland. A support vehicle transports luggage and is on hand with water and snacks. From $55. 354/857-9797.
Save Place
77-6479 Kilohana St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Aquatic Edge holds multiday “swim vacations” on the Big Island. Make use of video analysis in your training, swim the Ironman course at Kailua Bay, and join an outing to the Kilauea volcano. From $595. (808) 331-1766.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25