Hotels I Have Known
Collected by Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert
Wherever I've laid my head...
5 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Many New York hotels have style, but not all have character—the Marlton is a fine example of a property where the two are powerfully present. Originally built in 1900 as a cheap place to stay (and attracting the likes of writers including...
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a...
Joaquin Garcia Icazbalceta 77, San Rafael, 06470 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Billed as Mexico City's first eco-friendly B&B, El Patio 77 is a charming, chic, and ultra-affordable accommodation in the neighborhood of San Rafael. Each of its rooms is named after a Mexican state and is decorated with handcrafts that...
42 Adler St, Whitechapel, London E1 1EE, UK
Finding a decent hotel room for under 100 a night is not easy in London, so this one is a blessing. The Qbic, as well as being affordable, is a snappily designed hotel where rooms are flat-pack "Cubi" style integrating bath and bedroom and feature...
100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ, UK
The first international outpost of the hip Ace Hotel chain is as Ace-y as you want, but with enough of an East London touch to sit comfortably in its Shoreditch surroundings. The lobby scene lives up to its predecessors with a long wooden table...
Nesjavellir 801, 801 Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nestled within a landscape of moss and lava less than an hour from Reykjavik, the Ion Adventure Hotel is one of the few true luxury hotels outside of Iceland’s capital. Under the careful eye of owner Sigurlaug Sverrisdóttir, a...
