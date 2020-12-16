Hotels for Wannabe Athletes
If lounging poolside isn't your thing, these hotels will help you expend your extra energy. Whether you're an experienced skier or have always dreamed of hanging ten in Hawaii, these trips will teach you new skills, or advance the ones you have.
Rancho Valencia offers sporty travelers endless activity options. Guests can partake in leisurely games of volleyball, croquet, and bocce ball or get more serious and sign up for a triathlon retreat run by Olympian or a cycling retreat hosted by a...
Salamander Resort & Spa has one of the best equestrian facilities in the U.S. Horse lovers can book a stay in one of the hotel's 168 rooms, but the facilities are also open to the public. The 340-acre resort has a 22-stall stable and nine...
Over the last few years, Americans have embraced muay thai, a martial arts form that comes from Thailand and uses stand-up striking and clinching techniques. Muay thai is also known as "the art of eight limbs" because it is characterized by the...
Former professional cyclist George Hincapie, who competed in the Tour de France 17 times, is now trying his hand as a hotelier. In 2013 Hincapie opened Hotel Domestique in South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can sign up for multi-day...
Sitting pretty on seven acres below Canyons Resort, the Waldorf Astoria is one of Park City’s preferred stays thanks to its elegant suites, sleek spa, and signature service. Opened in 2009, the stone-and-log lodge projects alpine...
There may not be a lovelier place to golf than Scotland, and Gleneagles resort has one of the most impressive backdrops for a game. The hotel, located on 850 acres in the Perthsire countryside, has three championship golf courses and is home to...
A historic New York state resort, Mohonk Mountain House first opened in 1869 in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles from New York City. This Victorian castle has welcomed five U.S. presidents (including Bill Clinton) in addition to countless...
This Scottsdale megaresort opened in 1988 as an Americanized vision of European style, which explains the white marble in the lobby, the mother-of-pearl tiles lining one of the pools, and the 11 Steinway pianos (including one in each of the four...
A collection of 31 idiosyncratically designed and decorated cottages (think Morocco does sea glass) on Jamaica’s isolated south coast, Jakes attracts a stylish but relaxed crowd that doesn’t mind the two-hour drive from Montego Bay, the middling...
If you’re looking for tropical tranquillity, bypass Maui’s buzzy resort enclaves and head away from the coast to the island’s laid-back Upcountry, where you’ll find Lumeria. At the 24-room wellness retreat, visitors can start the day with a guided...
