Collected by sarah crewe
EcoCamp Patagonia

Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Buena Vista Surf Club

Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
River Kwai Jungle Rafts

Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
Treehotel AB

Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden

Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...

Treebones Resort

71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
Fairmont Mayakoba

Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Of the 240 acres that make up the Mayakoba luxury hotel complex, 45—dotted with tropical forests, shimmering canals, and Caribbean coastline—comprise the Fairmont. Built with an environmentally friendly design (only boats, bikes, and...
Rincón de la Vieja National Park

Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Thon Hotel EU Brussels

Rue d'Arlon 81, 1040 Bruxelles, Belgium
Looking for a great hotel in Brussels that is beautiful, modern, comfortable and perfectly located for business and pleasure? Look no farther than the Thon Hotel EU. The Thon Hotel EU in Brussels is a Green Key certified property, meaning it meets...
Rockhouse Hotel

Negril, Jamaica
No hotel in Jamaica blends better with its surroundings than the aptly named Rockhouse, a string of villas clinging to the top of a sea cliff at the western tip of the island. Local stone, timber, and thatch are the building materials, and a...
Topas Ecolodge

Thanh Kim, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
This luxurious Ecolodge located in the remote northeastern part of Vietnam is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Hanoi. Topas is perched on top a mountain located about 50 minutes from the town of Sapa. The lodge boasts an infinity...
