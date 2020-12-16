Hotel Stories
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Hotel Stories offers some of the most cutting edge, nostalgic and unique hotels in the world today. If you're seeking your own Chelsea Hotel for a creative community, cheap and unique accommodations or a luxury hotel that caters to your every need here are some of the worlds most unique hotels.
Warschauer Str. 39-40, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Berlin can make even the hippest Brooklyn hipster feel self-conscious. The city and its residents have an effortlessly edgy style. Staying at the Michelberger is one way to feel like you fit in and mix with the cool kids. Housed in an old factory...
802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I fell in love. I fell in love with the town of Marfa. Safari tents. Stand alone bathtubs. Vintage trailers. Twinkle lights. Hammocks. An off the beaten path campground takes you to another world. You can choose to stay in one of their hip vintage...
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this...
Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
In Bisbee, the quirky Victorian-era mile-high mining town in SE Arizona's Mule Mountains, we saw this car parked on the street...Gnome and countless figurines, always wondering: "are we there yet?" Once you do get there, wander the...
דרך בראשית 1, מצפה רמון, Israel
Guests often describe their stay at The Beresheet as “otherworldly,” most likely because of the property’s unique setting atop a cliff that slopes into the 120-million-year-old Ramon Crater. The 111-room hotel spreads out over...
8 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75011 Paris, France
Fashion designer Stella Cadente has a wild imagination, one which she explored full tilt when she was asked to design the rooms in the right bank's recently renovated Hotel Original. Upon entering the 19th century building, situated between...
Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a...
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Budapest, Bródy Sándor u. 10, 1088 Hungary
Founded in what was previously an artists’ residence, Brody House fittingly takes its name from Hungarian author Sándor Bródy. Each of the 11 air-conditioned rooms features a bohemian mix of upcycled furniture—think sofas...
471 51 Klädesholmen, Sweden
Sweden’s ties to the sea are obvious and infiltrate every part of the travel experience, from food to culture. One area that had remained untouched was the hotel industry, until now. Located on tiny Herring Island (Klädesholmen) is a very unique...
2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Marilyn Monroe once proclaimed that her favorite swimming pool was at the Arizona Biltmore. And Irving Berlin, obviously a person who didn’t know how to relax, is said to have written “White Christmas” while a guest at the hotel. Other musical...
9 Crosby St, New York, NY 10013, USA
SoHo is one of the most popular neighborhoods in NYC. There's shopping, celebrity spotting, Balthazaar Bakery, and Cafe Habana. Add the NoMo SoHo to that list. This hotel is on Crosby street, which is surprisingly quiet for being so close to the...
