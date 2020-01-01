Hotel Perks That Go Above And Beyond
Location and price often dictate hotel bookings, but it's the small details and extra touches that get guests coming back time and again. These hotels lure visitors back with warm cookies at turn down, indigenous spa treatments, and perfectly made cocktails served from rooftop bars with incredible views.
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a...
72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Before their scrub, wrap, or massage, spa guests visit the Apothecary, where they choose from a list of ingredients that includes black lava salt, hibiscus, honey, and macadamia nuts. From $795. (808) 325-8000. This appeared in the...
6 Xiaodonghai Rd, Jiyang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
For centuries, many Chinese women maintained youthful skin by applying crushed pearls to their faces. Here, the spa uses a facial powder made from locally harvested pearls. From $385. 86/(0) 898-8888-5088. This appeared in the January/February...
Campos do Jordão - State of São Paulo, 12460-000, Brazil
A country retreat two hours north of São Paulo, Botanique is surrounded by 700 acres of forest and gardens. The 10,000-square-foot spa tucked into the hillside specializes in remedies inspired by local healing rituals. Try a mud therapy; the area’...
Harbourside, Tredenham Rd, St Mawes, Truro TR2 5AN, UK
Former Aston Martin chairman David Richards and his wife, Karen, debuted their punchy makeover of the 100-year-old Idle Rocks hotel last July. Set directly on the harbor of St. Mawes, a small town on the south coast of Cornwall, the hotel’s 20...
48 Liangmaqiao Rd, SanYuan Qiao, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096
The Four Seasons Beijing has a courtyard "siheyuan" layout with modern Chinese touches to the interiors and a cascading wall of butterflies by Australian artist Jayne Dyer - the trend of atrium hotels seem to be back in the last few years. The...
308 Watkins Ln, St Michaels, MD 21663, USA
A headquarters of sorts for genteel vacationing on Chesapeake Bay, the Inn at Perry Cabin sits at the end of a long, straight, tree-lined drive. This clapboard compound has lots of fun stuff on-site: think kayaks, a croquet court, afternoon tea,...
Shelbourne St, Kenmare, Co. Kerry, Ireland
If a hotel has a swank spa that administers treatments using ultra-expensive (and effective) Sisley products, it’s probably something special. And if those treatments come in a Victorian manse overlooking the placid waters of Kenmare Bay in...
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
Prinsengracht 587, 1016 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Once Amsterdam’s main public library, the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht looks like a 1970s block on the outside. But inside, renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has transformed the space into a whimsical and grown-up homage to Alice in...
115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Before it was the sprawling metropolis at the beating heart of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles consisted of verdant acres of farmland, many home to fragrant orange groves. Farmer’s Daughter brings this oft-forgotten past into the present...
Calle Álvaro Obregón 23300, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
This abacus-inspired device tracks how many beers you take from the honor bar located next to the rooftop jacuzzi at Casa Tota (www.hotelcasatota.com). Located in the heart of Todos Santos, this new hotel is outrageously affordable (rooms start at...
Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Vicolo dell'Oro, 6r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
This sky-high rooftop bar (a rarity around the area) can be found at the Lungarno’s Hotel Continentale. It received a redo in 2013, preserving its classic cocktails and views of the Arno River, church domes and steeples, and adding new...
109 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Mama Shelter’s owners, who launched the Flèche d’Or indie rock club across the street, turned an outlying location in the 20th arrondissement into an advantage. They enlisted Philippe Starck to design the restaurant, bar,...
3906 Saas Fee, Switzerland
Swiss mountaineers do not mess around. One look at our group’s footwear—a mix of trail running sneakers and amateurish hiking boots—and they told us we should go back to bed. We were in Saas-Fee and pumped to be ascending the Mittaghorn via...
