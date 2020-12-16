Hotel Highlights

One of the wonderful things about living out of your suitcase as a Trip Leader for BACKROADS the world over, is the chance to return again and again, to the same hotel in certain regions where you are working. You become a quick study of the food and beverage, hospitality and management teams and you see day in and day out how your guests respond to every aspect of the property and how it affects their trip experience. . The hotels on this list (from all price levels) are some of my favorites.