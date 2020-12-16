Hotel Highlights

Where are you going?
One of the wonderful things about living out of your suitcase as a Trip Leader for BACKROADS the world over, is the chance to return again and again, to the same hotel in certain regions where you are working. You become a quick study of the food and beverage, hospitality and management teams and you see day in and day out how your guests respond to every aspect of the property and how it affects their trip experience. . The hotels on this list (from all price levels) are some of my favorites.
Nick's Cove

23240 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
It always feels like a different world anywhere in the beautiful Point Reyes National Seashore area, and an evening at the hidden Nick's Cove in Marshall, will have you in love with Tomales Bay. The property was recently overhauled by a group of...
Chapman's Peak Drive

1 Chapmans Peak Dr, Hout Bay Harbour, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
When you're staying in Cape Town, be sure to get out to Hout Bay on the Cape Peninsula to witness a sunset that I'm convinced is the most beautiful one I've ever seen. I love the Chapman's Peak Hotel in Hout Bay. Even if you're staying in Cape...
Crater Lake Lodge

Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in...
Convent de la Magdalena

calle la Llibertad, 2, 46130 Massamagrell, Valencia, Valencia, Spain
On our Biking Andalucia Casual Inn trip with work, we stay one evening at the Convent de la Magdalena, just outside the town of Antequera. Ideally situated in some of the most glorious cycling roads in all of Spain, it can be the perfect,...
STALHEIM HOTEL

Stalheimsvegen 131, 5715 Stalheim, Norway
Centrally located in the fjord region of Western Norway, the 124 room Stalheim Hotel has a tremendous view and a wonderful history. This isn't an intimate hotel experience, meaning that with that many rooms and this being the perfect central...
Hôtel Benvengudo - Baux-de-Provence

Vallon de l’Arcoule (D78F), 13520 Les Baux-de-Provence, France
'Benvengudo' means welcome in old, Provencal dialect and it's a fitting name for a hotel that will feel like home. Hotel Benvendgudo is a small, casual, boutique hotel just a few kilometers below the fortified town of Les Baux, in the Alpilles...
Backroads

801 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
This is the trip of a lifetime—there's no better way to describe it. Beginning in the dynamic and colorful city of Cape Town and finishing at Londolozi Private Game Reserve in Sabi Sand—the very pinnacle of animal-viewing experiences—this trip is...
Carneros Resort & Spa

4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
Boon Fly Café

4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When you tell your friends that you're headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. 'Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!' 'The burger, be sure to get the burger'.' 'The donuts! You have to get the donuts!'...
