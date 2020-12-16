Hot Spring Hunt
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Where to get some water therapy
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Take in views of a hot spring–fed waterfall, a dramatic ravine, and the Dead Sea from a resort that sits more than 800 feet below sea level. A cliff-top outdoor restaurant serves organic greens from the garden. Evason Ma’In, (800) 591-7480, from...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
3901 Packer Lake Rd, Sierra City, CA 96125, USA
The night before this photo was taken, we were in the warm outdoor pool at the Sierra Hot Springs [http://www.sierrahotsprings.org/] in Sierraville (about 30 minutes north of Truckee) when a light rain turned into a light snowfall. Back at Packer...
Unnamed Road, Peru
Colca Canyon, a three-hour drive north of Arequipa, is one of Peru’s most popular and extraordinary tourist attractions. The chasm is over 13,600 feet deep, making it one of the deepest in the world, and more than twice as deep as the...
Bad Blumau 100, 8283 Bad Blumau, Austria
Ecologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund. Rogner Bad Blumau, 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from...
Bahía Dorita s/n, Cisnes, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
Reachable only by boat, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa has incredible views of virgin forest, mountains, and water. The Aysén region is one of the least accessible, less touristy areas of Chile, and it’s really worth going the extra mile. The hotel was...
1741ｰ42 Yawatano, Itō, Shizuoka 413-0232, Japan
THE CRISP COTTON YUKATA ROBErubs gently against my skin as I walk out of the ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn, into the brisk evening air. I cross a tiny bridge, a gentle wind tousling the peach trees and swaying the golden lanterns that light...
Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, Idaho 83539, USA
The region’s best clothing-seldom, natural bathing spot, Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, is over the Idaho border off Highway 12. For a resort-style soak, try Symes Hot Springs or Lolo Hot Springs, of A River Runs Through It fame. This appeared in the...
