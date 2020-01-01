Hot Diggity Dog!
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
As American as baseball and apple pie, who knows, but we do love our hot dogs! Now days you can find them all over the world with nearly anything you can think of piled on top.
Save Place
Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
Save Place
5201 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85706, USA
Come to "El Güero Canelo" if you're in southern Arizona. It's a Tucson institution where you can get the best "Sonoran/Mexican hot dogs" north of the border... But what's a Sonoran hot dog? It's a wiener wrapped in bacon(!), served atop beans in a...
Save Place
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
Save Place
530 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2B7, Canada
Japadog is one of those odd and wacky combinations of a hot dog with Japanese toppings, but it works! I had the Terimayo, a teriyaki-drenched dog topped with seaweed. Not substantial for the $5 price tag, but a good snack. The location on Robson...
Save Place
22 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Forget Chicago or New York the best dog in the world maybe from the Motor City...but you can get it in Healdsburg. That's right, Detroit native Charles Bell moved his successful The Wurst restaurant to sunny California, wine country and has been...
Save Place
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Save Place
248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
I’m no hot dog gourmand, but let me tell you that Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace serves up some serious dogs. Sure you can get a classic Chicago or Coney dog, but there are also original concoctions on the menu like the Bollywood Dog smothered with...
Save Place
95 Rue du Quai, La Malbaie, QC G5A 2Y1, Canada
If you grew up in Quebec you are one of the few people around the world to fully grasp the importance of a good, quality, greasy roadside diner. And because I've been gallivanting around the world for quite some time now, I'd sort of forgotten...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever