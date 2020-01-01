Hongkong
Collected by Harm Heibült
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
Make a day out of discovering the outlying islands that surround Hong Kong, where adventures lie. Your tiny sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
The streets of Hong Kong and Kowloon glow at night due to all of the colorful neon signs. Areas around the street/night markets are good starting points to wander.
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
129 Second St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
If you think of gin and tonic as a nothing-special default cocktail, Ping Pong 129 Gintonería, across from exit B2 of the Sai Ying Pun station, just might change your mind. In a cavernous subterranean exping-pong training center that’s been given...
19 Eastern Hospital Rd, So Kon Po, Hong Kong
The Tai Hang neighbourhood, off Victoria Park, keeps growing with specialty eateries. But among the hipster cafes and bar, Italian and Vietnamese restaurants, there's one standalone stall that can't be missed. And it's possibly one of the best...
