Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong
You can’t escape a trip to the newly expanded Hong Kong Disneyland if you have little ones in tow. Don’t forget your Fast Pass for popular rides to manage your time wisely, and stay late for the fireworks and parades. Book a stay overnight at the...
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong
The view of Kowloon from the deck of a Star Ferry. It had been 20 years since I was last in Hong Kong and it was like an old cousin that I knew as a child, who had grown and changed but was still the same person at their core.
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
Bigfoot Centre, 38 Yiu Wa St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You’ll be on the go during your visit to Hong Kong, but there’s always time for a cuppa. International design magazines are strewn across the main table, and a chandelier hangs from exposed pipes at the hip The Coffee Academics. Try the Classico...
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
Aberdeen, Hong Kong
There's no better way to chase the sweltering Hong Kong summer heat than at the homegrown Ocean Park. At the Waterfront is Aqua City, where you'll find an Old Hong Kong town, perfect for capturing those holiday photos. By night, cool down with the...
Wan Cham Shan, Hong Kong
I take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan Station, and exit at A3. I’m a little anxious about catching the bus from here, but the station is immediately within view and the #9 bus is not difficult to find. The entrance to Dragon’s Back Trail, a path along...
