Hongkong
Collected by Anja Thomsen
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Johnston Rd, 60號, J Residence, Shop 8, J Senses Entrance on Ship Street
There are so many places to have dinner in Hong Kong, but one of my favorites for creative Chinese cuisine is BO Innovation in Wan Chai. The chef has a punk rock vibe to him and he isn’t afraid to take risks. His tasting menu always has pleasant...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, 上環皇后大道中327-329號地下
I'll admit, I wanted to ease myself into Hong Kong's food scene. I pictured a nice sit-down restaurant with menus in English. My husband wasn't having any of it. Steps from our hotel, he saw pork hanging in windows and he wanted it now. We sat...
1/F, Carfield Commercial Building, 75-77 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
Finding a decent steak in Hong Kong is a difficult and pricey affair. However, after weeks of living on local flavours, we were craving a juicy cut of beef. The reviews we read on-line lead us to Tango Argentinian Steakhouse, in the Mid-Levels...
38 Shelley St, Mid-level, Hong Kong
After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators. The service was friendly...
133 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
We had no idea what we were doing when we walked into BBQ, but we followed our noses (and a few rave reviews we found on-line). We were the only non-Asians to be seen and our waitress spoke next to no English. No matter, just bring us what YOU...
