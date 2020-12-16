Where are you going?
Hong Kong from Harbors to Peaks

Sponsored by Korean Air
These five sights in Hong Kong will take you from the famous Victoria Harbour with skyline views to the peaks of Lantau with views of the island’s famous giant Buddha. Along the way, writer Sanjay Surana describes stops for dim sum or afternoon tea and where to pick up gifts in this city famous for its shopping. However you choose to spend your time in Hong Kong, Korean Air makes getting there easier than ever with service from more than a dozen gateways in the Americas to 73 cities in Asia.
Lantau Island

Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The 112-foot-tall, bronze Tian Tan Buddha statue on Lantau Island is a breath-taking sight. Getting to the Po Lin monastery, where it’s located, via the Ngong Ping 360 cable cars is just as memorable. The 3.5-mile ride in the sky departs from Tung...
Hong Kong

Kowloon Station, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
This classic Cantonese meal, most easily recognized for its small, bite-sized portions served in steamer baskets, is one of Hong Kong’s most-loved reasons for going out. Typical dishes—usually accompanied with green tea—include siu mai (pork...
Aqua Luna

Tsim Sha Tsui Public Pier 1, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong has one of the world’s most thrilling skylines, most spectacularly seen from the harbor at night, the buildings’ lights reflecting off the rippling water. The Star Ferry, the commuter vessel that operates between Hong Kong Island and...
Mong Kok

Mong Kok, Hong Kong
“Fragrant Harbor” (the literal translation of Hong Kong) is a magnet for shoppers, drawn by both the bargain street markets of Mong Kok and the high-end boutiques in Central, Admiralty, and Causeway Bay. Perhaps the greatest concentration of...
The Langham

8號 Peking Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
After a hard day pounding the pavements (and dropping some cash at those TST shops), nothing comforts the soul quite like a civilized afternoon tea. Hong Kong’s top hotels serve legendary variations of the repast. Enjoy spectacular views of...
