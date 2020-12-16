Hong Kong from Harbors to Peaks

These five sights in Hong Kong will take you from the famous Victoria Harbour with skyline views to the peaks of Lantau with views of the island’s famous giant Buddha. Along the way, writer Sanjay Surana describes stops for dim sum or afternoon tea and where to pick up gifts in this city famous for its shopping. However you choose to spend your time in Hong Kong, Korean Air makes getting there easier than ever with service from more than a dozen gateways in the Americas to 73 cities in Asia.