Hong Kong
Collected by Maria Gotay
List View
Map View
Save Place
Wan Cham Shan, Hong Kong
I take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan Station, and exit at A3. I’m a little anxious about catching the bus from here, but the station is immediately within view and the #9 bus is not difficult to find. The entrance to Dragon’s Back Trail, a path along...
Save Place
South Bay Beach, South Bay Road, Repulse Bay, Repulse Bay, Hong Kong
To balance out all the indoor Hong Kong activities (ie. shopping and eating) during your visit, sunbathing at a Hong Kong beach is a must. Though many long to experience the picture-perfect, but often tourist-laden, Repulse Bay, about a 10-minute...
Save Place
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Save Place
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade. The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese...
Save Place
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Save Place
PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers'...
Save Place
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
Save Place
Central, Hong Kong
Everyone wants to be "on top of the world".... but how do you get there? In Hong Kong, the top of the world is Victoria Peak and the best way to get there is the Peak Tram. A very steep ride up the side of the mountain takes you past residences,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever