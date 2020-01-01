Hong Kong
Collected by Mehmet Turk
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
The streets of Hong Kong and Kowloon glow at night due to all of the colorful neon signs. Areas around the street/night markets are good starting points to wander.
Jubilee St, Central, Hong Kong
Traveling up and down the Central-Mid Levels Escalator is a quick, efficient way to get around while at the same time immersing yourself in the urban jungle of Hong Kong. Stretching for over 800m and rising about 135m, the world's longest outdoor...
Central, Hong Kong
Everyone wants to be "on top of the world".... but how do you get there? In Hong Kong, the top of the world is Victoria Peak and the best way to get there is the Peak Tram. A very steep ride up the side of the mountain takes you past residences,...
Hong Kong, Kowloon City, Lung Kong Rd, 地下及閣樓
It's always a good idea to put yourself in the hands of a local foodie when you're new in town. That's exactly how I found myself in the outer reaches of Kowloon at a Halal restaurant sampling the 'juicy beef cake,' on my first visit to Hong Kong....
Temple St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Although tourists cruise this market every night, it is still a fun bet for a good dose of Hong Kong market flavor. Get ready to negotiate via calculator and come ready to do so (best to start by countering with half the asking price and go up...
Hollywood Rd, Hong Kong
Loved walking along this delightful street for window shopping. The area feels more like the "real" Hong Kong and the shops had beautiful display windows. There are also some contemporary art galleries which adds vibrancy to the area. A delight!
