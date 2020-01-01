Hong Kong
Collected by Glenn Lutzky
List View
Map View
Save Place
121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
Save Place
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Save Place
Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
The streets of Hong Kong and Kowloon glow at night due to all of the colorful neon signs. Areas around the street/night markets are good starting points to wander.
Save Place
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
Save Place
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Save Place
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Save Place
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Save Place
Aberdeen, Hong Kong
There's no better way to chase the sweltering Hong Kong summer heat than at the homegrown Ocean Park. At the Waterfront is Aqua City, where you'll find an Old Hong Kong town, perfect for capturing those holiday photos. By night, cool down with the...
Save Place
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade. The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese...
Save Place
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Save Place
215, Nob Hill Square, 8 King Lai Path, Mei Foo Sun Chuen, Hong Kong
You'll have spent your days taking in the sights, tastes and sounds of Hong Kong, but have you considered exploring the city without one of your senses? Each 75-minute tour at Dialogue in the Dark, led by a visually impaired guide, takes you...
Save Place
10號 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s oldest colonial British building dates back to the 1840s and served as the office and residence of the Commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong up until 1978, when it was handed over to the government. In1984, the Greek Revival...
Save Place
Sha Tin, Hong Kong
It's tricky to find, tucked behind a Chinese cemetery, and a long climb (431 stairs!) to the top. But it's well worth the effort. Despite the name, the Ten Thousand Buddhas Monastery, or Man Fat Tsz, isn’t actually a monastery. No monks live on...
Save Place
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19