Hong Kong
Collected by Ryan Lauer
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Lei Yue Mun, Hong Kong
Hong Kong is a seafood town, and nowhere is this more evident than in the village Lei Yue Mun (“Carp Gate”). At one of the fish tank stalls along Praya or Hoi Pong Roads, you can buy your choice of live cuttlefish, spider crabs, or sea snails. Any...
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
63號 Ma Tau Kok Rd, To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong
A former slaughterhouse has been transformed into a cultural hub of artists’ studios and galleries, including 1a Space, Artist Commune, and Videotage. 63 Ma Tau Kok Rd., To Kwa Wan, Kowloon This appeared in the October 2014 issue. Writer Tony...
Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St, Central, Hong Kong
Johnson Chang opened this pioneering gallery in 1983 as a place to showcase emerging contemporary Chinese artists. 401 Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St., Central, 852/2526-9019 In 2010, Johnson opened a second gallery in a large warehouse space that...
7/F Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong
The American art dealer Larry Gagosian’s light- filled space exhibits both international and Chinese art stars.7/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St., Central, 852/2151-0555 This appeared in the October 2014 issue. Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into ...
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
