Hong Kong
Collected by Ryan Winfield
List View
Map View
Save Place
Blink and you'll miss the entrance to this hidden bar - its entrance is among the market stalls on Graham Street. Once inside this cozy speakeasy, you're transformed from the hustle of Central Hong Kong to another place and time with the help of...
Save Place
19 Eastern Hospital Rd, So Kon Po, Hong Kong
The Tai Hang neighbourhood, off Victoria Park, keeps growing with specialty eateries. But among the hipster cafes and bar, Italian and Vietnamese restaurants, there's one standalone stall that can't be missed. And it's possibly one of the best...
Save Place
121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
Save Place
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Save Place
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Save Place
129 Second St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
If you think of gin and tonic as a nothing-special default cocktail, Ping Pong 129 Gintonería, across from exit B2 of the Sai Ying Pun station, just might change your mind. In a cavernous subterranean exping-pong training center that’s been given...
Save Place
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade. The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese...
Save Place
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
Save Place
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Save Place
Hong Kong loves a foodie trend - and right now, soft serve is what it's all about. Creameries have popped up around town, and Soft Creme is one of the first to bring this fad to town. We tend to stick to our favourite - Hokkaido milk with a side...
Save Place
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Save Place
47號 Parkes St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Local residents lead cosmopolitan lives, but their appetites never weaken for recipes reminiscent of Old Hong Kong. Hong Kong-style cafes, or “cha chaan tengs,” are loved for their eclectic menus, which, aside from casual Hong Kong dishes, also...
Save Place
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
Save Place
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Save Place
506 Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kongers love their desserts, as evident by the many such joints dotted around town. But aside from the usual pomelo/mango sago creations, double-skin steamed milk pudding is also very satisfying - and good for you. Yee Shun's branches on the...
Save Place
Sha Tin, Hong Kong
It's tricky to find, tucked behind a Chinese cemetery, and a long climb (431 stairs!) to the top. But it's well worth the effort. Despite the name, the Ten Thousand Buddhas Monastery, or Man Fat Tsz, isn’t actually a monastery. No monks live on...
Save Place
Hong Kong, 中環羅桂祥茶藝館香港公園地下層
LockCha offers traditional tea service and vegetarian dim sum in a stunning colonial-era building with elegant furnishings, carved wooden panels, and framed calligraphy on the walls. When it first opened in 1991, it was a simple tea shop, but...
Save Place
Temple St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Although tourists cruise this market every night, it is still a fun bet for a good dose of Hong Kong market flavor. Get ready to negotiate via calculator and come ready to do so (best to start by countering with half the asking price and go up...
Save Place
48 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
No, they are not trying to claim divinity; "G.O.D." just sounds like "live better" in Cantonese. This is the kind of humor you should expect when walking into the shop, which has products designed with nostalgic Hong Kong patterns and local logos....
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever