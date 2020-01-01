Hong Kong
Collected by Annielane P Moreno
List View
Map View
Save Place
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Save Place
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Save Place
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
Save Place
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
Save Place
Aberdeen, Hong Kong
There's no better way to chase the sweltering Hong Kong summer heat than at the homegrown Ocean Park. At the Waterfront is Aqua City, where you'll find an Old Hong Kong town, perfect for capturing those holiday photos. By night, cool down with the...
Save Place
Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
Make a day out of discovering the outlying islands that surround Hong Kong, where adventures lie. Your tiny sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry...
Save Place
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong
You can’t escape a trip to the newly expanded Hong Kong Disneyland, on Lantau Island, if you have little ones in tow. Take the MTR and interchange for the Disneyland Resort Line at Sunny Bay Station. Riding the special Mickey-clad trains will have...
Save Place
Lamma Island, Hong Kong
Your little sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island, which takes just about half an hour. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry that the island once thrived on. Then, enjoy a seafood...
Save Place
Tai Yuen St, Shek Yam, Hong Kong
Tai Yuen Street in Wan Chai is also known as Toy Market. One peek into the alley and you'll see why—toys, from seasonal to mainstream to collectors' items, fill the shopfronts. Head inside for a closer look at vintage robots, models of Hong Kong...
Save Place
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Save Place
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
Save Place
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Save Place
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Save Place
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
Save Place
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
Save Place
47號 Parkes St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Local residents lead cosmopolitan lives, but their appetites never weaken for recipes reminiscent of Old Hong Kong. Hong Kong-style cafes, or “cha chaan tengs,” are loved for their eclectic menus, which, aside from casual Hong Kong dishes, also...
Save Place
5 Chi Lin Dr, Diamond Hill, Hong Kong
A tranquil oasis in the middle of Hong Kong with exquisite gardens and temples, this was crafted just 14 years ago without the use of nails or any other intrusive metal fastening devices. It is also worth a visit to its vegan cafeteria—the food...
Save Place
Hong Kong, 上環皇后大道中327-329號地下
I'll admit, I wanted to ease myself into Hong Kong's food scene. I pictured a nice sit-down restaurant with menus in English. My husband wasn't having any of it. Steps from our hotel, he saw pork hanging in windows and he wanted it now. We sat...
Save Place
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Save Place
133 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
We had no idea what we were doing when we walked into BBQ, but we followed our noses (and a few rave reviews we found on-line). We were the only non-Asians to be seen and our waitress spoke next to no English. No matter, just bring us what YOU...
Save Place
Ping Shan Heritage Trail, Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Save Place
Hong Kong, 中環羅桂祥茶藝館香港公園地下層
LockCha offers traditional tea service and vegetarian dim sum in a stunning colonial-era building with elegant furnishings, carved wooden panels, and framed calligraphy on the walls. When it first opened in 1991, it was a simple tea shop, but...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever