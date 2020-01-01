Hong Kong
Collected by Sylvie Kim
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers'...
Central, Hong Kong
Everyone wants to be "on top of the world".... but how do you get there? In Hong Kong, the top of the world is Victoria Peak and the best way to get there is the Peak Tram. A very steep ride up the side of the mountain takes you past residences,...
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade. The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Bigfoot Centre, 38 Yiu Wa St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You’ll be on the go during your visit to Hong Kong, but there’s always time for a cuppa. International design magazines are strewn across the main table, and a chandelier hangs from exposed pipes at the hip The Coffee Academics. Try the Classico...
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
506 Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kongers love their desserts, as evident by the many such joints dotted around town. But aside from the usual pomelo/mango sago creations, double-skin steamed milk pudding is also very satisfying - and good for you. Yee Shun's branches on the...
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. Loved by kids and adults, each batch of waffle-like “gaai dan jai,” or eggettes, gives off a sweet, buttery aroma. When done right, the outside is crisp while...
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong
The view of Kowloon from the deck of a Star Ferry. It had been 20 years since I was last in Hong Kong and it was like an old cousin that I knew as a child, who had grown and changed but was still the same person at their core.
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
