121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
The streets of Hong Kong and Kowloon glow at night due to all of the colorful neon signs. Areas around the street/night markets are good starting points to wander.
Bigfoot Centre, 38 Yiu Wa St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You’ll be on the go during your visit to Hong Kong, but there’s always time for a cuppa. International design magazines are strewn across the main table, and a chandelier hangs from exposed pipes at the hip The Coffee Academics. Try the Classico...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
Hong Kong loves a foodie trend - and right now, soft serve is what it's all about. Creameries have popped up around town, and Soft Creme is one of the first to bring this fad to town. We tend to stick to our favourite - Hokkaido milk with a side...
22/F Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Johnston Rd, 60號, J Residence, Shop 8, J Senses Entrance on Ship Street
There are so many places to have dinner in Hong Kong, but one of my favorites for creative Chinese cuisine is BO Innovation in Wan Chai. The chef has a punk rock vibe to him and he isn’t afraid to take risks. His tasting menu always has pleasant...
Second Floor, InterContinental Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Every foodie knows Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, or simply, Chef Nobu. His reputation for creating some of the most beautiful and delicious Japanese dishes, influenced by his training and experience abroad, has been applauded around the world. This...
Amigo Mansion, 79A Wong Nai Chung Rd, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
Since opening in 1967, Amigo is beloved by locals...and the generation after them, known affectionately as the "restaurant with the golden sun". Renowned for classic decor (think velvet, Italian tiles and high-backed chairs) and great service from...
Hong Kong, Kowloon City, Lung Kong Rd, 地下及閣樓
It's always a good idea to put yourself in the hands of a local foodie when you're new in town. That's exactly how I found myself in the outer reaches of Kowloon at a Halal restaurant sampling the 'juicy beef cake,' on my first visit to Hong Kong....
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 555號HK 香港島, 15
Located in the heart of Causeway Bay, near Hong Kong's busiest intersection and street crossing, Sogo is easily Hong Kong's go-to department store. Around since 1985, Sogo is a Japanese-style department store that sells everything from luxury...
500 Hennessy Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Bookworms will be happy to know that the Eslite Bookstore is open until 11pm on most nights and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Arriving from Taiwan, this megashop of reading materials and designer stationery fills up the 8th to 10th floor at Hysan...
A1, 1-7 Pak Sha Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
This Macanese bakery, or pastelaria, is renowned for making and bringing in the best of Macanese snacks to Hong Kong. Once just a seller of peanut brittle candy and ginger sweets, they now have shops all over Hong Kong and Macau selling...
48 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
No, they are not trying to claim divinity; "G.O.D." just sounds like "live better" in Cantonese. This is the kind of humor you should expect when walking into the shop, which has products designed with nostalgic Hong Kong patterns and local logos....
