Hong Kong
Collected by Richard Saylor
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Ping Shan Heritage Trail, Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
Central, Hong Kong
Everyone wants to be "on top of the world".... but how do you get there? In Hong Kong, the top of the world is Victoria Peak and the best way to get there is the Peak Tram. A very steep ride up the side of the mountain takes you past residences,...
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
This Iconic grand scale shopping mall has over 230 stores from the mid-tier to the luxury brands of fashion and beauty including two department stores, a supermarket and a wide variety of food options. It is right above the Causeway bay MTR so it...
Bright red Chinese characters dominate one end of Bonham Strand West in Hong Kong's traditional merchant neighborhood of Sheung Wan. If you are in the market for edible birds' nests, herbal medicines or dried seafood by the bushel, this is the...
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
