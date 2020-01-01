Hong Kong
Collected by Justin Sanders
International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West null, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Look up when you enter the lobby to find three paintings from Chinese artist Yuanming He’s “Horse Galloping Across the Sky” series. The world’s highest swimming pool is on the 118th floor, as is a wall of digital art showing underwater scenes....
PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers'...
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Bright red Chinese characters dominate one end of Bonham Strand West in Hong Kong's traditional merchant neighborhood of Sheung Wan. If you are in the market for edible birds' nests, herbal medicines or dried seafood by the bushel, this is the...
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Repulse Bay, Hong Kong
I decided to visit the other side of the island for a day at the beach. Repulse Bay was the beach I chose. It's clean, the water is warm, and it has shark fencing. But it gets crowded. It's is easy to get to; take the MTR to Central and hop on bus...
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
