Honeymoon - New Zealand
Collected by Sara Scruggs
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
19 High Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Unity is what all bookstores should be: a good collection of global newspapers by the door, a room stacked to the gills with curated books and magazines, and an extremely well-read staff. Three people is a crowd here; 30 is a very civilized riot....
State Highway 6, Gibbston Valley, Queenstown 9384, New Zealand
Bungee jumping was invented in New Zealand, so if you're going to try it anywhere in the world, shouldn't it be at the world's first commercial bungee site? With a 140-foot drop from an old bridge straddling a beautiful turquoise river, the...
585 Waitomo Caves Rd, Waitomo 3977, New Zealand
Waitomo, on New Zealand’s North Island, is known mostly for its glowworms. This is one of the few places in the world where they exist and millions of visitors descend onto the village every year to walk through the dark caves and see the sparkly...
Oriental Bay, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
One of the incredible things about Wellington is how the city has evolved, sprawling along many of the beautiful harbors and beaches on the south coast of the North Island. This means no matter where you are in the city, chances are you aren't too...
Britomart Place, 22 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Nicknamed "the Shaky Isles" after Australians experienced many of the famous New Zealand earthquakes, the name stuck with this popular cafe in downtown Auckland. Tucked away next to the harbor, this unique cafe serves up some of the best coffee in...
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
246 Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd, Wanaka 9381, New Zealand
Located on Lake Wanaka in New Zealand, Rippon Winery is as well known for its view as it is for its wine. For more than 25 years, the Mills family has been producing world class wines on their family estate overlooking Lake Wanaka. Like many New...
50 Kitchener St, Martinborough 5711, New Zealand
A small and boutique wine-producing region, Martinborough is relatively new by international standards, but this little town packs a punch. One of my favorite vineyards is Alana Estate, tucked away down a little lane in Martinborough. With a...
Church Ln, Gibbston 9371, New Zealand
Tucked away in Central Otago in the mountains of the South Island near Queenstown is the small but imposing Waitiri Creek Winery. Established in 1993, it didn't take long for this winery to become well-known. Transplanting a historic church as the...
86 clifton Rd Te Awanga, Haumoana 4172, New Zealand
The Hawke's Bay region of New Zealand's North Island features many excellent vineyard restaurants, but Elephant Hill certainly enjoys the area's most spectacular location. Facing the Pacific Ocean on the Te Awanga coast, it boasts stellar views of...
Rotorua, New Zealand
Before traveling to Rotorua, everyone will warn you that it smells like rotten eggs. Don't be put off, that's only because of the amazing geothermal features of the area. And the smell comes and goes, too. Sitting on a caldera, Rotorua has...
126 Broadway, Matamata 3400, New Zealand
Welcome to Middle Earth in the South Pacific, and an ideal stop for traveling fans of the author J.R.R. Tolkien and the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie trilogies. Near the rural town of Matamata—itself a destination for its LOTR-inspired...
700 Sandhills Road, Kaitaia 0441, New Zealand
The tide out, it's hard to remember if I have ever seen so much neatly and naturally manicured sand stretch so far before. New Zealand has a knack for showing off so much pure beauty in nature, and this visit to Ninety Mile Beach was no exception....
Wellington, New Zealand
I still owe my best friend millions for introducing me to Wellington's Cafe L'Affare while I was working in New Zealand. Founded in 1990, this quintessential cafe is cozy, delicious and gourmet ground breaking. What are your food choices, you ask?...
Lake Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand
On the shores of New Zealand's largest lake sits the holiday town of Taupo, in the center of the North Island. Popular with vacationers and adventure travelers, there is plenty for everyone. An ancient volcanic crater, nowadays Taupo is a...
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
Taupo 3377, New Zealand
Near Taupo are an amazing set of waterfalls and rapids called Huka Falls. An easy walk with plenty of viewing spots, at Huka Falls the turquoise green water thunders down the Waikato River headed towards the lake. Surrounded by lush forest and...
Lake Pukaki, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
A magical alpine lake on the South Island is Lake Pukaki, crystal blue and turquoise. Oftentimes in the morning it's so still it reflects a perfect mirror of the clouds. One of many glacial lakes in the area, the best view is from the southside,...
Fox Glacier 7886, New Zealand
A drive down the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand wouldn't be complete with a stop at Fox Glacier. It's just a short 10 minute walk with potentially a river crossing or two out to the closest point you can go without a guide. One of...
170 Cuba St, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
New Zealand has a fabulous cafe and brunch culture that will satisfy even the pickiest of breakfast lovers. Combined with an incredible coffee culture, you will neither go hungry nor fall asleep on a vacation in New Zealand. Any cafe or restaurant...
