Honeymoon in Portugal
Collected by Sharon Silverberg
R. da Galeria de Paris 67, 4050-284 Porto, Portugal
A cute restaurant in one of the nicest streets in Porto, Rua da Galeria de Paris, named after the street. The restaurant is quite low key, buffet style. You just need to grab a plate and choose your dish from a selection over the counter....
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
552, R. de São João 28, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
The wine bar Vinologia: La Maison des Porto specializes in the city’s namesake port. Drop by the cozy tasting room to sample one of 200 bottles, mostly from regional small-batch producers. Rua de São João 46, 351/936-057-340 This appeared in the...
Praça D. Filipa de Lencastre 62, 4050-259 Porto, Portugal
Book Restaurant (which is next door to Infante Sagres hotel) is designed as a library as well and reflects the connection between literature and gastronomy in a very contemporary way. The architect is Pedro Trindade and the chef is John Mendes...
B & B hotel is a great alternative for the budget traveler. The hotel, which was opened in the end of 2011, is located right in the city center in an Art Déco building that used to be cinema “Águia d’Ouro”. The hotel has stylishly furnished rooms...
Praça da Ribeira, nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
In Oporto, Portugal, you can take a river cruz if you want. There are several choices from 50 minute boat tours to several hours or even several days. I chose to go on the 50 minute "Six Bridges" river cruise. I started at the Cais da Ribeira...
R. Formosa, 4000-214 Porto, Portugal
When in Oporto in Portugal, don't miss the most famous of the city's markets: The Bolhao Market. Established in 1839, this colorful, noisy market is located in the heart of the city of Oporto. The market consists of a huge two story building. This...
Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
R. França Borges 20, 2450-216 Nazaré, Portugal
The Algarve region gets most of the love these days for its dramatic beaches, but the oft-overlooked 200-mile stretch of coast between Lisbon and Porto offers the perfect excuse for a slow drive, with plenty of worthy detours. Start in the coastal...
R. Dom Pedro V 129, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
Kiko Martins, one of Lisbon’s most influential chefs, traveled through 26 countries before settling on Peruvian cuisine and opening A Cevicheria. Now there’s a permaline for his modern Portuguese takes on classic ceviches such as local...
R. Cecílio de Sousa 85, 1200-100 Lisboa, Portugal
The confectionery masterminds at Bettina & Niccolò Corallo are taking Lisbon’s sweets beyond the signature pastel de nata, crafting chocolate into pimento bonbons and truffles filled with rare liqueurs. This appeared in the Jan/Feb 2016 issue.
Av. 24 de Julho 49, 1200-479 Lisboa, Portugal
Near the Tagus River is Time Out Mercado da Ribeira, a former 13th-century fish market that now houses an almanac of Lisbon’s artisanal food purveyors. Multigenerational vendors serve such Portuguese specialties as conserved Atlantic octopus and ...
R. de Santa Cruz do Castelo, 1100-129 Lisboa, Portugal
The Castelo de São Jorge, is one of the Alfama neighborhood’s most historically significant monuments. Plan a visit late in the afternoon so that you can explore every nook and cranny and learn about the castle’s abundant...
In the Rossio in Lisbon, there is a tiny, very popular tavern called "Ginjinha Sem Rival" (Ginjinha Without Rivals or The Best Ginjinha), 7 Rua Portas de Santo Antao. This shop was the first to sell this now famous liqueur. The family has produced...
R. Me. Deus 4, 1900-312 Lisboa, Portugal
Azulejos (glazed tiles) are a ubiquitous decoration throughout Portugal. They cover the facades and interiors of many houses in Lisbon, and are even used as historical markers. The Museu Nacional do Azulejo, located in a 16th-century convent,...
Costa do Castelo 7, 1149-079 Lisboa, Portugal
Chapitô is a circus school but also a restaurant and a bar. It’s very close to the castle and has fabulous views over the river. It’s ideal for a romantic dinner. The cuisine is inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine with a mix of...
Pena, 1150 Lisbon, Portugal
There are so many places to visit in this neighborhood, but I don’t see a lot of tourists strolling here, maybe because it’s located in one of the seven hills, Santana. But this is a neighborhood with more than 400 years of history, so if you’re...
Lisboa 1100-341, 1100-393 Buenos Aires
This is the place to visit if you are looking for a multicultural neighborhood that is getting better and safer every day that passes. Near Mouraria, once a degraded neighborhood, you will find Martim Moniz’s Square—full of life, with many kiosks...
Tv. do Sequeiro 38, 1200-259 Lisboa, Portugal
Enter this restaurant and you will still be walking on Calçada Portuguesa (traditional Portuguese paving). You will feel like home in this typical and familiar Portuguese restaurant, offering good food and a good place to dine with friends, before...
Praça do Príncipe Real, 1250-301 Lisboa, Portugal
Restored kiosks, like this pink one located at Príncipe Real’s Garden, are where you can go on a Saturday morning before buying your organic vegetables and fruits at the market. Or maybe you're here at the end of the day to relax and enjoy a bit...
Cais de Oficinas, Armazém 115, Rocha Conde de Óbidos, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
A "speakeasy" of course is a 1920s-era joint—a bar, saloon, or restaurant where drinks were sold illegally. But don’t worry, the bar here has a license to sell drinks, and you should come if you like live music. It’s considered one of the best...
Rua da Esperança 112, 1200-658 Lisboa, Portugal
I happened to meet one of the owners of Taberna Ideal, a young energetic Lisbon girl who is running three restaurants at once with another partner. I really liked the vintage-yet-contemporary feel, the eclectic style, and choice of furniture. The...
Another wine bar located at Bairro Alto, this one has a selection of Portuguese wines, also served by the glass; to get to know better the wines, enjoy a wine tasting. Of course don’t forget that you can accompany the drinks with the tasty...
Rua da Mãe d'Água à Praça da Alegria, 1250-000 Lisboa, Portugal
This stone building, called the Mother-of-Water Fountain, is an old cistern where Lisbon locals used to fetch the water that flowed to the city along the monumental Águas Livres Aqueduct. Now, inside the cool walls, a wine bar has been...
R. do Diário de Notícias 95, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Once a landmark in Bairro Alto, being one of the most favorite bars to listen jazz, was closed for a couple of years, reopening as a Portuguese wine bar, with a big range of wines (red, sparkling, liqueurs and so on); still with the presence of...
4050-278 Porto, Portugal
Casa da Música, designed by Rem Koolhaas, is the first building built in Portugal which is dedicated entirely to music in various aspects; presentation of music (concerts), education of music and creation of music. The building was intended to be...
A Tasca is a traditional Portuguese bistro, where the menu features petiscos (the Portuguese version of tapas) with a modern twist, using only local produce from São Miguel. Excellent choices include breaded octopus rings with a sweet-and-sour...
R. do Mercado, 9500-326 Ponta Delgada, Portugal
Because of its unique climate and volcanic soil, markets in the Azores feature exotic produce not found anywhere else in Portugal. Annonas (similar to pawpaw or custard apples), araçal (somewhat like guava), yam, peppers and the ever-present sweet...
