Honeymoon - Greece
Collected by Jay Keaveny
Exarcheia, Athens 106 81, Greece
Exarcheia is the most unique neighborhood in Athens, by far. It's not for everyone. It's gritty, graffiti-laden, and crawling with punk rock kids who are far more harmless than they appear. But behind its rough exterior you'll find a dozen...
Take a walk up Pnyx Hill, simply to appreciate where the Democratic Assembly once took place. The crowds here tend to be sparse, so you'll be able to enjoy a little respite from the Athens havoc. Take note of the path: it's paved with ancient...
Athens 105 58, Greece
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...
Delicious Greek food? Check. Warm and friendly location? Check. Wood stove piping away in the corner? Check! If you're going to binge on mezethes (small plates of traditional food) and then indulge in some tsipouro (pomace brandy), Kafenio is the...
Cape Sounio, Sounio 195 00, Greece
The Temple of Poseidon, perched on the edge of Cape Sounion, has long been a welcoming sign of "home" for sailors returning to Athens. The 5th-century BC structure is dedicated to the god of the sea, and it's just a quick drive from downtown...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Άκρα Ακρωτήρι, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
In the 20th century, an archaeologist by the name of Spyridon Marinatos wanted to prove “the biggest volcanic eruption in recorded world history” was the reason for the Minoan collapse. It didn't take long for him to find Akrotiri. Akrotiri is...
Fira 1564, Thira 847 00, Greece
The unique quality of soil on Santorini is all due to the island's history of volcanic activity. The soil is known as "aspa," and is rich in essential minerals. Santorini is home to some excellent wineries, including Santos Wines Winery, Gavalos...
Located next to Emporio village, Perissa Beach and Kamari are divided by Messavouno Mountain. Perissa's black sand is attributed to several volcanic eruptions, giving it an unusual appearance compared to other beaches in Greece.
Naxos, Greece
Visiting Naxos, we had a chance to wander around Old Naxos Town. Many different shaped old doors, various colors and incredible door Knockers. This one in particular caught my eye. it would be fun to know the history behind those that came...
Portara, Naxos 843 00, Greece
Guidebooks often lack the practical pieces of advice that could save travelers some rather unpleasant moments, in the Greek Islands one such nugget of wisdom I missed in my reading was that after a late night fueled by Ouzo it is not ideal to ride...
Paralia Super Paradise, 846 00, Greece
Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it. It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super...
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
Pyrgi 821 02, Greece
Pyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town...
Icaria, Ikaria, Greece
In Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of Daedalus, a master craftsmen. Daedalus builds a set of wings for Icarus, who flies too close to the sun. The heat melts the wax holding the wings together, and so Icarus plummets to the sea where he...
Mesta 821 02, Greece
Chios has a long and brutal history of invasion by the Turks, and so it makes perfect sense to find one of the most carefully preserved fortress towns in Europe right here on the island. It's a village-castle from the Byzantine era, and its houses...
Mitilini 811 00, Greece
Lesvos isn't typically on a traveler's list, but the large island is worth visiting for its traditional lifestyle and year-round busy towns. Mytilini is the capital, and is largely driven by its busy student population. The restaurants and cafes...
Poros, Greece
Mention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece, Turkey and North Africa. The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't...
Plomari, Greece
Considered to be the "ouzo capital of the world," Plomari even has an annual Ouzo Festival. Take some time to walk around the tiny town, visiting the tavernas and meeting the locals. Most of them tend to be very interested in your visit, as Lesvos...
Paxos, Paxi 490 82, Greece
If you're looking to move away from the popular Cycladic islands, head to the Ionian Sea. Besides the busy hub of Corfu, there's also Paxos, a small island surrounded by turquoise sea, beautiful caves, and idyllic villages. Rumour has it that...
The name can be misleading: Lesvos's petrified forest is really only the remains of a prehistoric forest. On the other hand, those remains are 20 million years old, and the forest is just one of two found in the world. The hike along the coast is...
Pilos 240 01, Greece
In Greek mythology, Heracles slew all the sons of the King of Pylos except Nestor, who became king of Pylos himself. Nestor appears as a sage elder in both the Iliad and the Odyssey, expounding on how things were really tough back in his...
Ioannina, Greece
Most people come to the tiny town of Ioannina to cruise Lake Pamvotida -- the town's most popular landmark. You'll find yourself on a small island in the middle of a beautiful fjord, where the water is smooth as glass and your surroundings are...
Hydra, Idra 180 40, Greece
If you dream of a tranquil island free from traffic and the din of human activity, where donkeys are the only means of transportation, Hydra is it. Beautiful Mediterranean waters, cobbled streets, and preserved architecture makes Hydra an idyllic...
Lefkada, Greece
Lefkada is the only Greek island accessible by land, but it doesn't mean it sees a lot of tourism. On the other hand, it's hard to believe it ISN'T one of the most highly sought after destinations: Egremni Beach is one of the best beaches in...
