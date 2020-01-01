Honeymoon
Collected by Jen Carter
List View
Map View
Save Place
Zorrilla de San Martin 494, 37000 Carmelo, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
The UNESCO World Heritage town of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, is just a one-hour ferry ride from Buenos Aires. From the ferry landing, drive another hour to Carmelo, where the lodge at Finca Narbona makes a great base for exploring the wine...
Save Place
Costaflores s/n, Cobos, M5507 Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Cavas Wine Lodge is the quintessential romantic retreat. Located on a secluded vineyard in the heart of Mendoza’s wine country, the peaceful property offers 17 very private villas, which appear to have grown organically amid the 55-acre...
Save Place
Pueyrredon 2222 Chacras De Coria Mendoza Buenos Aires, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Staying at Finca Adalgisa is like visiting your Argentine relative's five-acre working vineyard. The 11 residential rooms and suites are homey and comfortable with fireplaces that glow during the evenings. The Furlotti family has lived on this...
Save Place
Medrano 2658, M5505 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Posada Borravino is tucked away along one of Mendoza’s oldest poplar-lined streets in the city’s Chacras de Coria neighborhood. The country inn has eight distinct guestrooms that offer a peaceful respite in a quiet Mendocenean...
Save Place
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
Save Place
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Chef Vanina Chimeno recently debuted María Antonieta in downtown Mendoza. You’ll find grilled meat aplenty but also house-made pastas such as broccoli orecchiette Belgrano 1069, Ciudad, 54/(0) 261-420-4322. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
Save Place
Winemaker Santiago Achával of Achával-Ferrer says that the boutique wineries Gimenez Riili and Caelum provide a family-style experience. At Gimenez Riili, try the 2009 Gran Reserva malbec. Caelum serves homegrown pistachios to accompany the wines....
Save Place
Itacoatiara, Niterói - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Just a thirty minute cab ride from downtown Rio over the Rio-Niteroi bridge, one of the longest bridges in the world, this little beach town of Itacoatiara lies. It is a surfers' haven and a sleepy little beach town that swells on the weekends...
Save Place
Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A new addition to the hopping Leblon neighborhood, Brigite’s is perfect for a low-key bite. Parquet floors and an open kitchen complement dishes that range from namorado whitefish with flaxseed farofa (a mix of flour and yuca) to steak tartare...
Save Place
Estr. da Vendinha, 68 - Barra de Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 23020-810, Brazil
Beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema are justifiably famous, but city insiders head southwest to Prainha for some of the area’s best surf and views. Join locals at Restaurante Bira for fish stewed in coconut milk or for an after-surf caipirinha...
Save Place
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever