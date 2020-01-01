Honeymoon
Collected by Cara Cappello
Pont d'Avignon, Boulevard de la Ligne, 84000 Avignon, France
The Pont St-Bénézet is so famous it even has its own song, "Sur Le Pont d’Avignon" (as the bridge is more commonly known). The last crossing on the Rhône between Lyon and the Mediterranean Sea, the 3,000-foot bridge was...
Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastian, near the start of the Camino del Norte, was established in the Middle Ages and pilgrims would have passed near here on their way to the shrine of St. James. They would surely be surprised, however, by the food served today in its...
Navarre, Spain
Imagine 100,000 acres of dry, clay desert landscape. Whoever said that Europe doesn’t have the great outdoors has never been to Las Bárdenas Reales Desert. Likened to Nevada or a Utah landscape, wind and water is acting architect, forming...
San Sebastian is the home of surfing, amazing tapas and one of the most pristine stretches of Spanish coast, not to mention full of beautiful, friendly people bustling about. Like any seaside city, San Sebastian is best enjoyed in the Summer...
Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
Plaça de la Vila de Madrid, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In the middle of a fairly ordinary looking plaza en Cuitat Vella, savvy visitors can spot evidence of Barcelona's Roman history. Once a road with funerary monuments on either side, gradually the road was surrounded by the city. You can see the...
52, San Martzial Kalea, Kalea, 20005 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
In a city that is world renowned for its food, San Sebastian has a standard above most every other Spanish city for it’s tapas. However in the North of Spain they are called Pintxos (pronounced peen-chos), they are served with a toothpick inserted...
Arrandegi Kalea, 5, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
When Christopher Hall reported his "57 Small Bites of Spain" story about tapas in four Spanish cities, he visited Bar Txepetxa in San Sebastian's old quarter. We brought the December/January 2010 issue of AFAR with us and shared it with the pintxo...
Santa Korda Kalea, 4, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
At La Cuchara de San Telmo, on the corner of the plaza Valle Lersundi in San Sebastian, the specialties were hot pintxos, quickly prepared to order--from the menu or the specials board, or by pointing to what your neighbor was eating. This was one...
Carrer de la Diputació, 249, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
This ultramodern space—part wine bar, part restaurant—has a daunting wine list with more than 3,000 labels, plus a rotating list of 50 that you can try by the glass before committing to a full bottle. Skip the iPad and put yourself...
Prim Kalea, 16, 20006 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Vinos Ezeiza is a store of a dying breed. A knowledgeable owner stands among dusty wine bottles, able to answer any question you might have about his collection. Headed out to a fiesta? Bring your wineskin and fill it by volume. Buying Rioja wine...
08720 Vilafranca del Penedès, Barcelona, Spain
A perfect day trip if you're in Barcelona and are looking to see more. Take the train out to Penedès and visit the vineyards in the historic region of Catalunya. This shot was taken while touring the Torres Vineyards, world-renowned for their...
08024 Barcelona, Spain
A pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was...
La Rambla, 58, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Learn to cook traditional dishes, and modern twists on old favorites, with the chefs at Barcelona Cooking. Sign up for an evening cooking class and learn to prepare dishes like seafood paella and Crema Catalana (the Catalan version of Creme...
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Monte Igueldo, 20008, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The view of La Concha Bay must be the most photographed and recognisable of San Sebastian. What you may not realise is that one way to ascend the spectacular Monte Igueldo from where you can capture this unforgettable shot, is by a rickety old...
Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián, or Donostia in the Basque language, is a Belle Époque resort town built around the Bay of La Concha. Stroll the cobblestone Old Town streets in search of cozy shops, the city’s oldest church (San Vicente) and celebrated restaurants...
Familia Santua Kalea, 1, 20010 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The Astoria7 hotel is one of the few spots in town with character. With Hollywood stars as its leitmotif (in homage to the San Sebastián Film Festival), each room is dedicated to a different actor. Comfortable, modern and clean, and with a lovely...
Route de Bagnols-en-Forêt, 83440 Tourrettes, France
From the ageless towns of the Luberon, Shelby will take you next to the age-old wonder of the Verdon River, a striking blue stretch of water that has carved a vast ravine into the rugged landscape. Along the stretch between Castellane and...
Rue de la Combe, 84220 Gordes, France
Art and Historic Architecture in the Luberon Not far from Cannes, the Luberon is one of France’s most picturesque regions. The hilltop villages strung throughout the low mountains of the Alpilles have offered inspiration for artists like Van Gogh,...
Les Jardins de Marqueyssac, 24220 Vezac, France
The Marqueyssac Gardens in the Périgord region of France are not only the most visited in the region but among the most reminiscent of a fairytale landscape. Perched on a hill overlooking the Dordogne valley, Julien de Cerval's topiary masterpiece...
Velleron, France
Early summer in Provence--cicadas in the trees and lines of lavender stretching to the horizon under a Van Gogh sky...Clichéd it might be, but the setting is heady...
46000 Cahors, France
In the limestone gorge country of SW France, this bridge is a medieval monument to a legendary pact: a man wagered his soul to the Devil, and the Devil lost. While living in Paris, a friend of mine asked if I would like to visit his childhood home...
13210 Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France
A sundial in the medieval center of St.-Rémy-de-Provence...Its inscription distills the allure of the South of France: "It is always time to do nothing." Relax. Find a hammock, sip a pastis, inhale the lavender-scented air...
Aix-en-Provence, France
It would be hard to do better in Provence than in a city that is named after the region, right? Totally right. Aix-en-Provence is the region's most delightful, easily accessible and interesting mid-sized city, and its markets are not to be missed....
This indoor market of 35 antique dealers is brimming with one-of-a-kind finds that range from furniture and objets d’art to jewelry and silverware. Stroll through the galleries, and cross your fingers that you’ll stumble across a bit of French...
Aix-en-Provence, France
The small town of Aix en Provence is underrated. A great spot to hide away for the weekend and close enough to the French Riviera (especially with a French mad man driving you there), it is a real pleasure to walk its streets, admire its...
64200 Biarritz, France
The view from this corner bar encapsulated great people watching, excellent French cider and a surreal view of the ocean looming above street level.
1 Avenue de l'Impératrice, 64200 Biarritz, France
Lunch at L'Hippocampe outdoors by the pool offers stunning views of the hotel's mini golf course and the sea. Great service, simple straightforward menu and a great wine list.
3 Rue Raymond Roger Trencavel, 11000 Carcassonne, France
With its medieval walls, the Cité de Carcassonne is among the most picturesque, and most crowded, sights in all of Europe. But when the sun sets and the tour buses leave, the stone-paved streets actually grow quiet; mid-week—even during the summer...
59 Quai de Paludate, 33800 Bordeaux, France
The crescent-shaped area on the right bank of the Garonne River is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Of particular note are the splendid neoclassical buildings constructed during the Age of Enlightenment thanks to the wealth of the wine...
The idea behind Old Bordeaux's Miles is that a meal resembles a journey: By the end of it, you'll feel transported somewhere other than where you started. That’s exactly what you can expect from this cool and collaborative venture from four young...
Esplanade de Pontac, 134 Quai de Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Forgo the vineyard-hopping and head to La Cité du Vin (opening in June 2016) to broaden your horizons on the culture, consumption and history of wine. The futuristic building, whose fluid curves evoke the trunk of a grapevine or the swirling...
Helmed by one of the hottest chefs in Bordeaux, this intimate French eatery and corner wine shop was built with local stone, iron and oak beams and has a courtyard garden for plein air dining. Ingredients are sourced daily from the market and...
Place Pey Berland, 33000 Bordeaux, France
One of Bordeaux’s more ancient edifices, this UNESCO World Heritage site features a Romanesque wall from as far back as 1096. It’s also where 13-year-old Eleanor of Aquitaine married her first husband, King Louis VII, in 1137, and...
69 Cours Pasteur, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Since 2001, residents of Bordeaux have been able to rent free bikes through Vélo Ville de Bordeaux (VVB), the city's long-term bike loan program. Some four thousand bikes have been loaned to locals since the program launched and the requests...
