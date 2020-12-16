Honeymoon
Collected by Sara C.
AFAR Explorer′s Wishlist
Wilson Road, Punta Gorda, Belize
Formerly Belcampo.
Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife...
101 Playa Asuncion, Belize
Belize’s top two tourism hot spots, Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, are its two most populous islands, some 21 miles off the coast of Belize City. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s main town, tourists spend their days diving,...
Front St Caye Caulker, Belize
One of Caye Caulker’s best beach bars is also its friendliest. Set right on the Split—a narrow channel dividing the island’s north and south portions—Caye Caulker’s most social corner invites tourists and...
No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...
The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
Pescador Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Before I went to Belize, anyone I spoke with who had already been told me that I had to have a meal at Elvi’s Kitchen. What started out as a take-out burger window in 1974 eventually became a sit-down restaurant serving lovingly prepared Caribbean...
Beachfront, Ambergris Caye, Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
This understated beach bar is one of Ambergris Caye’s best-kept secrets that is quickly getting out. Owned by “Wayo from Cayo”, Wayo’s has become my regular hang out spot over the past two years. Wayo and his wife Dee can be found at the bar every...
Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast...
Beachfront, Buccaneer St, San Pedro, Belize
Good breakfast spots are on the rise in San Pedro, but one of the most beloved places to grab a bite will always be Estel’s Dine by the Sea. Aside from its perfect beachfront location where you can eat with your toes in the sand, the food is...
San Pedro, Belize
From the first time I set foot on the island of Ambergris Caye, Caramba became my favorite restaurant in San Pedro. And that’s not changed, even ten years later. Rene Reyes, Sr. and his wife Patty have done a remarkable job with the restaurant....
4 Cooma Cairn Road, Mountain Pine Ridge Cayo, Belize
Over 7,000 acres of adventure await visitors to Hidden Valley Inn and Reserve. This intimate luxury resort is situated in a guest-exclusive reserve in the Mountain Pine Ridge area of the Cayo District. The boutique property features 10 Estate...
Belize
Cayo Espanto is one of those fantasy vacation spots, the kind that one might think exists only in daydreams. But this private island actually is the stuff of dreams, with powdery sand and private beaches lapped by the clear Caribbean waters,...
Mountain Pine Ridge Reserve, Belize
Movie director Francis Ford Coppola had traveled the world, but when he visited Belize in the 1980s, in search of a “jungle paradise” like the one where he had filmed Apocalypse Now, he was taken by the untamed land and bought Blancaneaux, the...
On the banks of the Macal River, at the edge of downtown San Ignacio, you'll find a sprawling Saturday market where everything from shoes and clothing to housewares and fresh produce is for sale. Local people shop for...
Belize
Oftencalled ATM Cave, Actun Tunichil Muknal (the Cave of the Crystal Maiden) is one of the most popular adventure excursions in Belize. Visitors hike dense jungle trails for an hour and a half to reach the mouth of the cave, then enter and wade...
Western Hwy, Belize
Ka'ana is described as a “boutique resort,” and it appeals to guests who want a sense of being in the Belizean rain forest while also enjoying the comforts and amenities of a full-service resort. Rooms and villas here seem to blend...
