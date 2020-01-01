Honeymoon
Collected by Monica Haddock
This is a must-see attraction for anyone in or near Manila. Take an early morning ferry ride (about an hour) and then, through the ferry company, join the tram tour of the island, which lasts much of the day, not returning to Manila until...
Taal Volcano, Talisay, Philippines
Located in Tagaytay in Luzon, just an hour and a half by car from Manila, Taal Volcano has a complex and unique landscape and offers one of the most picturesque views in the Philippines. Taal Lake is a freshwater lake that partly fills the Taal...
Intramuros, Manila, 1002 Metro Manila, Philippines
Intramuros plays an important part to our country's history and it is one of the popular destinations for a visitor to our hometown. It is the oldest district and is called the Walled City. Historically, it is the seat of the Spanish government...
Hollywood Subdivision Road Brgy. Tolentino East, Tagaytay, Cavite, Philippines
A visit to Tagaytay is not complete without a stop at Museo Orlina. From a beautiful point above Taal Lake and volcano, this small museum houses the artist Ramon Orlina’s collection of his work. An architect turned sculptor, Orlina’s glass...
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines
On any visit to the Philippines you can see people crowding into bright colored automobiles called the Jeepney. They are the most popular mode of public transportation in the Philippines! I became completely obsessed with the Jeepney upon my first...
San Antonio, Pasig, Kalakhang Maynila, Philippines
Visiting the Philippines without trying "Halo Halo" won't be complete. Everytime I have friends or relatives from abroad come visit, I would bring them out to have Halo Halo. Halo Halo came from the Tagalog word for "mix" which is what it is. Halo...
4013, Cavinti Bridge I, Cavinti, 4013 Laguna, Philippines
Pagsanjan Falls is quite well known for Shooting the Rapids which is an exhilirating experience as you ride on a small wooden local canoe that brings you upstream along the narrow gorge to reach the Falls. What makes it special is that 1) the...
Taal Lake, Philippines
Lake and volcano Taal is a must to visit in this part of Luzon. The best way to reach the volcano in the middle of the crater lake is by boat from Talisay. The most convenient budget accommodation is Villa Manolo (20 USD), simple bungalows just at...
Intramuros, Manila, 1002 Metro Manila, Philippines
One of Intramuros's main tourist attractions, Fort Santiago and its beautifully landscaped grounds on the bank of the Pasig River make for a wonderful escape from the bustle of the big city. Originally built by the Spanish in 1590,...
Early this year, we went on a mini trek to Mt. Pinatubo, a volcano which erupted in 1991 and was one of the largest eruption in the 20th century. It lasted for nine hours and caused major earthquakes. As a result, the entire summit collapsed and...
666 Behind, Quirino Grandstand, Ermita, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
Take the kids here for a nice break, especially when it's really hot outside. There are many different sealife-based attractions and shows, including this exhibit that makes you almost feel like you're swimming along! (My favorite was the Jellies...
G/F Unit TS-10B Greenhills Shopping Center, Ortigas Avenue, San Juan City, Metro Manila, 1502 Metro Manila, Philippines
One of the interesting shopping experiences that my friends and family from other countries would be at the Tiangge. Tiangge means bazaar or market. Traditionally, tiangges would consist of temporary stalls selling all sort of goods, and sometimes...
