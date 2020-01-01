Honeymoon
Collected by Laura Firman Collins
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Trade your beachwear for wetsuits, climbing harnesses, life preservers and helmets. Then go jump off a cliff... Or 10! The whole thing kicks off with a short hike down into the valley before you come to the river and the first jump… Twenty-three...
Playa Rincon, 32000, Dominican Republic
On the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, near the tip of the Samaná Peninsula, this unpopulated Atlantic beach stretches three miles from Cape Samaná to the cliffs of Cape Cabrón. To get here, you’ll need to take a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a...
Known as the “Jewel in the Crown” of the Southern Grenadines, Tobago Cays Marine Park comprises five picture-perfect, uninhabited islands surrounded by a clear lagoon. Here, you’ll find sea turtle nesting sites and feeding areas,...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines
Puerto Princesa Underground River is set in a protected area of the St. Paul Mountain Range in Palawan. It’s a five-mile stretch of the Cabayugan River that runs through a huge limestone cave and directly into the West Philippine Sea near...
Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines
Ugong Rock is a beginner spelunker's joy--though people with a fear of tight spaces should opt out. You climb through a maze of tight passages, crawling through the small holes between the rocks, squeezing through tight spaces, and climbing up...
El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
I’ve always wondered what it would be like to explore far-flung islands and experience life as a castaway or something like it. My fantasies became reality when I discovered Tao, an organization in the Philippines offering adventures to the remote...
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
Jl. Segara Wangi, Gang 3 No. 1, Kedonganan, Badung, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
When we headed to Jimbaran Bay for a seafood feast, it was also the first time seeing one of Bali’s street food carts, situated right on the beach and overflowing with roasted corn on the cob. The moment I saw it I wanted to try my own, but I knew...
