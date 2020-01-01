Honeymoon
Collected by Jessie Roberts
308 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2S 0A8, Canada
Definitely the coolest restaurant on the block, Model Milk, housed in a former dairy building, does eclectic fine dining in a rustic-hip setting (think exposed brick, and uncovered light bulbs dangling from salvaged wood). There’s nothing stuffy...
1122 16 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0T6, Canada
Located just off trendy 17 Ave SW, Hotel Elan combines stunning comfort and modern luxury in a boutique hotel. The suites are massive, with a bedroom, living room, and full kitchen, so you’ll feel right at home throughout your stay. Just don’t...
700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Mountains are awesome, in every sense of the word. There’s no better way to experience the full glory of the Canadian Rockies than by taking an eight-minute ride up Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. Just a short drive from the center of...
2, 110 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A9, Canada
The Banff Ave Brewing Company uses pure Canadian Rockies glacier water as its beer’s not-so-secret ingredient. The water makes for a perfectly imperfect beer, as it comes chock-full of minerals usually removed before the brewing process. Open...
Banff, AB, Canada
In Banff, there are lots of ways to feel like you're being a rugged outdoorsperson without actually having to be rugged. Floating the Bow River was my favorite of these. The water is clear, you're surrounded by snowy peaks, and you don't have to...
624 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 2005, the Jasper Brewing Company was the first brewpub within a Canadian national park. It is now a local’s staple hangout. Seven different beers—like the Rockhopper IPA and Honey Bear Ale—are brewed on location, so make sure to order a...
AB-93, Alberta, Canada
The Icefield Parkway isn’t just a highway linking Lake Louise and Jasper, Alberta. It’s a 230-km road trip through the Canadian Rockies, past a series of emerald-green alpine lakes fed by nearby glaciers. The entire route connects Jasper and Banff...
109 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Whether it’s after a long summer hike or a winter day on the ski slopes, there is no better place to relax than the Deer Lodge rooftop hot tub. It has a clear view of the Victoria Glacier across Lake Louise. The hotel is gorgeous in a rustic...
Downtown, Calgary, AB, Canada
Stephen Avenue, located downtown, features some delicious restaurants, bars, and unique shopping experiences for the cowboy/cowgirl in all of us. Even I, hesitantly, admitted to being attracted to at least one pair of cowboy boots with matching...
718 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2S 0B7, Canada
Nominated for the Best New Restaurant Canada award in EnRoute Magazine, this exciting eatery hit the radar when its former chef competed on Top Chef Canada. He then relocated to British Columbia, leaving his sous chef in charge of both the market...
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
Moraine Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Nestled at the base of the Valley of the 10 Peaks, Moraine Lake boasts turquoise waters that change color throughout the day as sunlight refracts off the minuscule particles of glacier-ground rock suspended within. Though it has a B-list rating...
310 Old Canmore Rd, Canmore, AB T1W 0J7, Canada
Business is booming for the Grizzly Paw Brewery, so much so that the company can no longer brew enough beer to keep up with demand at its small brewpub. The solution? A brand-new and much larger brewery situated just five minutes away. This...
Johnson Creek, III, WV, USA
Roaring waterfalls are frozen in place along the Johnson Canyon Ice Walk, providing one of the most unique hikes in Banff National Park. Picture towering pillars of ice, rushing waterfalls frozen still, and walls of ice stretching in all...
1308 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0T3, Canada
Spolumbo’s Fine Foods sells gourmet Italian sausage sandwiches made by three Italian-Canadian boys—men, really, since former Canadian football players and co-owners Tom, Mike, and Tony are about three times the size of the average Canadian (about...
111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
After a long day of skiing in cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds a pot of bubbling cheese and a plate of cubed bread sound utterly satisfying. The best fix for that craving is fondue and in Lake Louise, the best place to indulge is Walliser...
804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary, AB T2E 3J6, Canada
This kitschy, old-school diner serves massive portions of mouth-watering breakfast and lunch fare. Hungry families, hipsters, and businesspeople alike dig in to pulled pork hash with caramelized apples and onions served in a mini skillet; crispy...
2043 33 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2T 1Z5, Canada
Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters are the golden standard of well-made, high-quality coffee in Canada—two of its baristas placed first and second at the 2012 Canadian National Barista Championship. P&S has been roasting its own coffee since 2009,...
Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
The sky above Jasper National Park comes alive at night. Celebrated as a Dark Sky Preserve, the national park is one of the best places in the world to stargaze. Light pollution is that orange hue often seen above cities, which is caused by the...
