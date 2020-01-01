Honeymoon!

446/13 หมู่ที่ 1 โครงการหมู่บ้านอาซาญ่า ถ.แม่ริม-สะเมิง (สายเก่า) ต.ริมใต้ อ.แม่ริม จ. เชียงใหม่ 50180 Tambon Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand

A hotel is usually a gateway to your travel destination, but when the hotel is the Azaya Villas, you may find yourself lacking the motivation you need to lock the door behind you. At least that's how I felt after walking through the gates at Azaya...