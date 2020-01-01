Honeymoon
Collected by Gina Mussio
Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Founded by a surfer in search of the perfect wave, Nihiwatu is a model of sustainable luxury. The resort’s remote location on the jungle-edged coast of Sumba Island lures travelers looking for true escape and the hedonistic pleasures of private,...
See all of our ideas for where to go in 2015. Further proof that Bali is the place to be in 2015: Crystal Cruises has four new itineraries that include a stop on the Indonesian island. The Southeast Asia Sojourn, for example, starts in Singapore...
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Jl. Padanggalak Sanur, Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
In July and August, kite festivals happen along the beaches of Sanur and Padang Galak. There are usually lots of brightly colored, seriously fancy kites as well as the enormous fighting kites that come on trucks or are carried by a huge group of...
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran Bay is a beautiful white sand beach with calm water and gorgeous sunsets and is known to have the freshest and tastiest seafood in Bali. During the day a seafood market sells to restaurants and private buyers, and at night there are...
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
This day was one of the most brutal days of my life. Day 1 we hiked 4 1/2 hours in the heat to base camp. We camped for the night, got up at 1:30am, and hiked for 11 1/2 hours, to the summit and all the way back down again. We could hardly see...
Climbing Mount Batur, one of the sacred volcanos of Bali, is a mind-warping experience if done before dawn. The volcanic sand runs away beneath your feet like an hourglass and the tassels of pine trees flow by you in the dark. My friends and I...
Bunutan, Abang, Seraya Bar., Kec. Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80852, Indonesia
It's quite a hike to Lempuyang temple, which sits at the summit of Mount Lempuyang, 1,058 feet above sea level, but it's worth every one of those thousand(ish) steps. Time your trip to arrive at sunrise, when the view of Mount Agung to the north...
Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
For those looking to escape the resortiness of South Kuta, Lovina Beach, about 50 miles north, is a chill alternative. It has all the things you want out of a beach destination—snorkeling, beachside bars, and a nice, sandy stretch—and none of the...
JL. Pancasari, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
High in the mountains above Lovina Beach, are Lake Buyan (Bali's second largest lake) and Lake Tamblingan, two volcanic lakes separated by a swath of rainforest and home to some of Bali's best hiking options. If you just want the panoramic view,...
