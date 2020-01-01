Where are you going?
Collected by Sarah Elizabeth
Panache 447

Enter Panache in the small Main Street town of Plymouth, Michigan and you may immediately think that you're in a NYC hotspot. It has the decor and the vibe to be truly chic despite its humble location. However, it's the drink menu more than the...
Corktown

Corktown, Detroit, MI, USA
This barbecue restaurant in the middle of the Corktown Historic District in Detroit is known for its slow-cooked meats, such as pork brisket and ribs, and off-the-bone chicken. The macaroni is another popular menu choice and I can definitely see...
Traffic Jam And Snug

511 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Another great place to eat in Detroit is The Traffic Jam & Snug! If you are in town looking for a place to indulge your sweet tooth—with a unique atmosphere—then this is the place for you. Inside the old building are lots of antique decorations,...
