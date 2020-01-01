Home
Collected by Lindsay Oda
1001 Minnesota St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
They had me at the yellow building. I love wandering the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco and both Piccino restaurant and separate coffee bar, are lovely places to gather. The coffee bar on 22nd Street serves carefully crafted Sightglass...
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
They do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
Arguello Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
What will make the Spire disappear? The trees around it that will go bigger? Or time that will make the Spire collapse?
Bernal Heights, San Francisco, CA, USA
I was flying from the US to China on this day, and I had a six-hour layover in San Francisco. My childhood best friend had just moved to the city, so I took a cab from the airport and met up with her in her new neighborhood. After catching up over...
475 25th St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
On the first Friday evening of every month, Art Murmur takes over the streets and galleries of downtown Oakland, from Old Oakland to Uptown. The epicenter is 25th Street, between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway, where this bubble man, viewed from...
Northwest Berkeley, Berkeley, CA, USA
Ashkenaz in Berkeley has been on my visit list for quite some time. Finally made it for Califa, a gypsy Balkan collaboration that got that barn bouncing.
