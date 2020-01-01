Holy Hamburgers!
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Places all over the world to try out this American cult classic.
61 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The Varsity is one of the first landmarks you pass as you enter the city. You can't miss the big neon "V" on North Avenue. It calls itself the world's largest drive-in and has served generations of Georgia Tech students, politicians, tour groups,...
7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
I considered posting a wider frame of the interior of this place. Then I looked at this photo, and thought of the burger... and I figured that you wouldn't mind a tighter take on the food. Besides, most people bitch and moan about the wallpaper...
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
Russian Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Roam Artisan Burgers on Union Street in San Francisco is not your typical burger joint. The interiors are an artsy blend of wood, glass, and recycled fixtures and burgers can be made with a beef, turkey, veggie, bison, or elk patty. I can vouch...
23rd and, Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
The baby of food brainchild Danny Meyer, Shake Shack has become a staple for New Yorkers and tourists alike. What makes it so special? The food is scrumptious, the shakes are heavenly, and the location is perfect. Shake Shack sits smack in the...
200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, USA
The burger at the Sunburnt Calf, an Australian restaurant on Manhattan's upper west side, goes vertical. Also recommended: the pavlova for dessert.
Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
I've discovered an affinity for ostrich meat - it's lean and so tasty! Perfect for burgers. At Dukes Burgers in Greenside. This burger had fried rosemary-infused butternut squash and cucumbers as well.
6538 4th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108, USA
This fun, cheap monster-burger joint with an Asian twist is the sister restaurant to Mashiko. Ground beef, chicken, pork loin, or tofu burgers are served katsu style: dipped in tempura batter, coated in panko bread crumbs, then deep fried. The...
10600 E Crescent Moon Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, USA
This is my favorite Scottsdale resort because it gets Southwestern style down without being kitschy or over-done. There are no cheesy dream catchers or Kokopelli statues here – just a color palette as bright and breathtaking as a desert sunset....
Via Luigi Settembrini, 27, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Settimbrini is a series of restaurants/cafes in the the elegant Prati neighborhood, not far from the Vatican. On a recent visit witha friend, we found a sunny spot at the ever expanding empire and tried yet another of Rome's hamburger offerings....
1400 S Congress Ave Suite A190, Austin, TX 78704, USA
2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves...
800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Why the best burger in Chicago is served at a bar with a Frenchname might be a question for the ages. But rather than question it, just go there! The single burger at Au Cheval is actually a double, and don't evenask about the double cheeseburger!...
3961 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
The Grind grills its burgers in a 1,000-degree coal-fired oven. Choose from nine varieties, including the Peppercorn with charred onion, matchstick fries, arugula, and a whiskey-peppercorn sauce (pictured). Located in a small corner shopping...
Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
Even if you don't have time to take in the theatre in Copenhagen, you should still stop by its modern, glass-fronted playhouse for a bite to eat. The Restaurant and Cafe Ofelia has a prime view of the busy Nyhavn habour. On sunny days you can...
Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Like most foodie metropolises around the world, Paris has seen an increase in street food. Quality street food. Exit the cheap kebab shops - this is the real deal. Le camion qui fume is actually part of a well-established restaurant called Le...
1663 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Talk about local: Once near closing time, Chef Nina Gann came out of the kitchen to offer the table a honeysuckle ice cream she just whipped up using flowers picked from across the street. A farm-to-table restaurant just up the 17th Street hill on...
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Farm Burger is not just another trend in burger chains, but a restaurant with a conscience. Where your meat comes from matters, so you can be sure that what you order at Farm Burger will be grass fed, dry aged, and ground fresh. They work with...
Orlando, FL, USA
Treehouse Truck in Orlando, FL is a local food truck roaming the streets throughout Central Florida. If you're lucky, you might even find them in Ft. Lauderdale or Miami! Known for some jaw dropping menu items, they have some other must try items....
5505 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
A stalwart on the Dallas burger scene, Jakes Hamburgers entices would-be customers with flair. Exhibits A and B: the spicy grilled chicken sandwich, christened 'The Flaming Rooster,' and the jalapeño bacon burger, named the 'The Hot Cowboy.' Talk...
2981 Bristol St B-2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
What's more quintessentially American than a good 'ole hamburger? Another California chain that has been creating waves when it comes to this American staple is Umami Burger. After practically placing my beloved In-N-Out on a pedestal, I always...
1405 Church Street Ext NW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
You'll constantly find this small Marietta restaurant packed with customers for their biscuits and burgers. Local Food Network star Alton Brown named Red Eyed Mule's burgers on the show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It's also a favorite of the...
1400 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Okay, let me start by saying that I am not trying to ignite a war with fans of In-N-Out Burger or Shake Shack. But, if you come to D.C., Five Guys is your place for burgers—we don’t go in/out or shake a shack for our bite! Yes, the burger patties...
699 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6C 1B2, Canada
Out of all of the burgers, I have currently tasted, I would have to say that if you want a beefed up classic burger like The Stockyard’s Beast Style (their version of the Big Mac), it’s the most affordable at $7.50 (for a single patty. A double...
