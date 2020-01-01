Holland 2014
Collected by Linda Griffin
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
Gabriël Metsustraat 8, 1071 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at the Van Gogh Museum. Sunflowers, The Bedroom, and The Potato...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
Prinsengracht 112, 1015 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just down the street from the Anne Frank House is the Amsterdam Cheese Museum. It feels more like a shop, shelves filled to the ceiling with a huge variety of Dutch cheeses, including the world-famous gouda and edam varieties. If you are strolling...
Westermarkt 20, 1016 GV Amsterdam, Netherlands
One powerful and emotional experience in Amsterdam that shouldn’t be missed is a visit to the Anne Frank House. This home, where Anne Frank wrote in her diary while she, her family, and four others hid from the Nazis during World War II, has been...
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Binnen Oranjestraat 14, 1013 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It was a late Saturday afternoon in Amsterdam. The sun was almost piercing and locals were joyous, thronging cafés and shedding layers. After all, they had suffered weeks of spring's damp and gray homecoming. Knowing the extents to which I will go...
Ganzenmarkt, 3512 GE Utrecht, Netherlands
Admire unusual light-based artwork around Utrecht on the nightly Trajectum Lumen route. Stumble around Utrecht's walkable center after dark on your own (you can download a map of the route for free), or hire a guide for extra commentary if you...
Janskerkhof 10, 3512 BL Utrecht, Netherlands
Saturdays in Utrecht, stroll through rows and rows of potted plants and brightly colored blooms in Janskerkhof plaza, and then make your way to Oude Gracht (the old canal) and shop for a bouquet to brighten up your apartment or hotel room. Big...
Wittevrouwenstraat 30, 3512 CV Utrecht, Netherlands
Gleaming jars and metal cans full of traditional Dutch sweets line floor-to-ceiling shelves in the Betje Boerhave Grocery Museum. Enthusiastic volunteers will even gift wrap your butter cookies and licorice if you fib and tell them it's a present...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Hop on a bus in Rotterdam and you'll be transported to the past. Around 1740 about 19 sturdy windmills were built in Kinderdijk outside of Rotterdam. They have been well preserved to the present day and are even listed as a Unesco World Heritage...
8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands
We picked this cafe restaurant by chance and what a good choice it was. The lunch menu had really light but satiable dishes, full of wonderful flavors. I admit, I never do my homework when it comes to places to eat, we just wing it and somehow we...
8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands
Giethoorn is the most amazing village I have ever seen. Canals go through the entire village making it a little Venice of the Netherlands. You park your car at the boat dock and then you walk or rent a boat to see the entire place. Giethoorn is a...
8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands
Renting a boat in Giethoorn is a great experience, they go pretty slow so you can enjoy the place, take photos and just take it all in. The owners must be used to the tourists staring at the beauty of their homes so they act like there is nobody...
Pijlsteeg 31, 1012 HH Amsterdam, Netherlands
Wynand Fockink founded his namesake distillery on this narrow alleyway off Dam Square in 1724 (and the building is even older, dating to 1679); some 70 varieties of jenever (Dutch gin), fruit brandy, and liqueur are still produced here today. In...
