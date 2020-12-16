Holiday Shopping Around the World

Xiangshan E St, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053

Little Thing Shop is the shop of my dreams. It seems improbable that it should exist in Shenzhen, a city still unsure about its artists and designers. In the middle of the shop is a small house that contains an art gallery. The rest of the store...