Holbox
Collected by Lori reilly
Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This tiny island is north of Isla Mujeres and Cancun and is only 26 miles long and offers visitors in search of a "Robinson Crusoe" experience the perfect escape. Long, sweeping beaches beckon with water sports, snorkeling, sport fishing, and...
Calle Paseo Kuka S/N, Playa Norte Holbo, 77310 Isla Holbox, Q.R., Mexico
Holbox is my kind of hideaway- clear, warm water, gorgeous skies, hot weather and hammocks. This is the perfect island to get lost and get in touch with nature, whether swimming, canoeing, horse back riding, taking nature walks or whale shark...
