Hoi An VN
Collected by Mark Peterman
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Let me set the scene for you. A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the...
Cooking schools seems to be popping up everywhere in Hoi An – and most of them also include some sort of market tour that will familiarize you with the how the market operates as well as explain those many unique fruits and vegetables that baffle...
73 Phan Bội Châu Sơn Phong tp. Hội An Sơn Phong tp. Hội An Quảng Nam 越南, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
When I traveled to Hoi An, the prettied-up UNESCO-protected town on Vietnam's central coast for AFAR, I wanted to unravel the mysteries of the town's iconic (and secretive) noodle (and noodle dish of the same name), cao lau. One family has had a...
42 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
A short drive south of Da Nang, Hoi An is a spellbinding UNESCO World Heritage site, with intact 16th-century architecture that celebrates its origins as a trading port that long welcomed merchant ships from China, Japan, and Europe. The Old Town...
Behind these buttery walls, the most fashionable tailors are ready to help you design a gorgeous new wardrobe. Yaly may take an extra day or two for your items to be perfect, but it's worth the extra appointments... and the price. Sure, you can go...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Johnston Rd, 60號, J Residence, Shop 8, J Senses Entrance on Ship Street
There are so many places to have dinner in Hong Kong, but one of my favorites for creative Chinese cuisine is BO Innovation in Wan Chai. The chef has a punk rock vibe to him and he isn’t afraid to take risks. His tasting menu always has pleasant...
Shop 401, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Awarded three Michelin stars consecutively since 2012, the concept of this French restaurant is based on the chef's Tokyo eatery of the same name. If you'd like to see the magic of the chefs happen before you, sit on a plush velvet seat in the...
22/F Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Kowloon City, Lung Kong Rd, 地下及閣樓
It's always a good idea to put yourself in the hands of a local foodie when you're new in town. That's exactly how I found myself in the outer reaches of Kowloon at a Halal restaurant sampling the 'juicy beef cake,' on my first visit to Hong Kong....
38 Shelley St, Mid-level, Hong Kong
After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators. The service was friendly...
