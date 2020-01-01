Hoi An + Hue
Collected by Prudence Chan
6 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Phú Hoà, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
My best food tip? Ask your taxi driver for the best place to eat. You'll be pleasantly surprised. That's how I came to Lac Thien, a street cafe, for Banh Khoai--a savory crepe pan-fried to a golden crisp, stuffed with shrimp, bean sprouts and...
Set along the evocatively named Perfume River, La Résidence is a good place to soak up Hué’s conflux of Vietnamese history, French-colonial charm, and postwar life. The former home of the French-colonial governor, the...
8 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phú Cát, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
When Vietnamese go to Vietnam, they go with a food list to check off. On the top of my list was Banh Beo, like my grandmother (Ba Noi, in Vietnamese) used to make. It is a common dish of Hue, my father's hometown in central Vietnam. The steamed...
A girl and her younger brother sell paper candle boats during the Tet New Year celebrations in Hoi An, Vietnam. After purchasing these boats, a wish is made for the new year and the boat is released into the Thu Bon River.
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Let me set the scene for you. A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the...
42 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Perfume River, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
Hue is my favorite place to soak up late afternoon colors and enjoy an evening wandering the local streets, in all of Vietnam. Hue is located in central Vietnam on the banks of the Perfume River, just a few miles inland from the South China Sea....
