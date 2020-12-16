hobo dreams of margotjo
Collected by margaret
life is a journey, choose your destiny and don't lose your passport
Tatai, Cambodia
I hadn’t been awake for longer than a minute. I peeled back the tarp door to my room, walked out onto my deck, and leapt. It was an abrupt but purifying way to start the day. The cool, brackish water instantly defogged my mind, and my eyes...
Próżna, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
Prozna street has a tragic history. Most of the Ghetto buildings were totally destroyed. Only a few of them are left. Prozna street is unique because this is the only street in the historic Jewish part of Warsaw where tenement buildings have been...
Krakowskie Przedmieście 26/28, 00-927 Warszawa, Poland
The University of Warsaw Library is rarely listed in guidebooks, but it’s one of the city’s most beautiful places. Designed by Polish architects Marek Budzyński and Zbigniew Badowski and completed in 1999, it holds nearly 3 million...
Located in an old, 18th century building, this cafe has a long tradition. It served its customers already as early as the 19th century. You may drop in here to have an ice cream or an iced coffee after exploring the rest of the Lazienki Park.
plac Zamkowy 4, 00-277 Warszawa, Poland
The castle was the official residence of the Polish monarchs. After the building's devastation by the Nazis during the Warsaw Uprising, the Communist authorities delayed a decision on whether to rebuild the castle. Finally, the decision to do so...
Marszałkowska, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
After a full day of exploring Warsaw on foot, I decided to take a moment to unwind in Saxon Gardens. To enjoy being in the moment with the locals and travelers alike, as the sun highlighted the scene. The day was then topped off with a Chopin...
Długa 22, 00-263 Warszawa, Poland
The Warsaw Uprising is an exceptional chapter in the city’s history - one that is both heroic and tragic. The monument commemorates the thousands of heroes of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising who gave their lives for their homeland, having fought against...
Sulechowska, 66-200 Świebodzin, Poland
The world's tallest Christ. Christ of Swiebodzin in Poland has dethroned Jesus of Rio de Janeiro as the world's tallest statue of Christ. Three-metre-high golden crown brings the total height to 36m, 3m higher than the Jesus of Rio. Arms stretch...
Krakowskie Przedmieście 42/44, 00-325 Warszawa, Poland
In the midst of modern revitalization it's lovely to have a hint of vintage and historic style. At the center of Warsaw, to stay at the Bristol Hotel, is the perfect combination of both. From the drapery, china, elevator and lavatory fixtures....
Okopowa 49/51, 01-043 Warszawa, Poland
The Jewish cemetery in central Warsaw is one of the biggest in Europe and dates from 1806. The cemetery is filled with moving monuments to various figures including Janusz Korczak, an orphanage director who refused his freedom and remained with...
Podkramarska 5, 80-834 Gdańsk, Poland
When you arrive in Gdańsk, visit St. Mary's Church! The history and architecture are impressive, and the view from the old bell tower will not disappoint!
Krakowskie Przedmieście, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
One of the most historical streets in Warsaw surrounded by historic palaces, churches and manor-houses. After a complete rebuilding, the street was changed into a wide promenade. During summer weekends, the street is closed to drivers and together...
01-999 Warsaw, Poland
An elegant park commissioned in the late 18th century by King Stanisław August Poniatowski, Łazienki is one of the most charming areas of Warsaw. The focal point of the park is the magnificent Palace on the Island (also called the Palace on the...
plac Defilad 1, 00-901 Warszawa, Poland
The Palace of Culture and Science looms large on the Warsaw landscape, a Stalinist wedding cake amidst modern, shiny glass skyscrapers. With food trucks out in force in the parking lot on the weekends, four theaters, two museums (Museum of...
International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West null, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Look up when you enter the lobby to find three paintings from Chinese artist Yuanming He’s “Horse Galloping Across the Sky” series. The world’s highest swimming pool is on the 118th floor, as is a wall of digital art showing underwater scenes....
