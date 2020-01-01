Hobart
The picturesque colonial village of Richmond, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Hobart in the Coal River Valley, is packed full of history. Meander through the Georgian-style village’s quaint streetscapes with craft shops, antique...
One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...
Meet some of Australia’s native animals—including kangaroos, echidnas and quolls—at this wildlife sanctuary. The entrance fee includes a 45-minute tour (starting either at 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.) where you’ll see a Tasmanian...
Wherever you are in Hobart, you’re sure to see Mount Wellington’s solid presence looming over the city. Drive up to the Pinnacle on the mountain’s top for magnificent views over Hobart and southern Tasmania, but be sure to wrap...
Hobart’s oldest neighborhood got its name from a battery of guns set up on the promontory in 1818 to defend the town against potential invaders. And the little village has barely changed since. Amble along the sweet winding streets and...
Located on the eastern side of the Queen's Domain, the lush landscapes of the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens are home to 6,500 varieties of plants, including more than 400 Tasmanian species. Wander the peaceful Japanese garden, be awed by the...
This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...
An 80-minute drive from Hobart, this spine-tingling walk above the pristine forest canopy of the Tahune Forest is like chicken soup for the soul. Immerse yourself in nature, look down onto the magnificent treetops and enjoy the stunning panorama...
Mona’s flagship restaurant—like the museum itself—is both challenging and surprising. The French-accented fine-dining spot, headed up by chef Philippe Leban, focuses on excellent Tasmanian produce with a twist: Think fun-filled...
One of Australia’s most acclaimed restaurants happens to be in Hobart, where chef Analiese Gregory plays with local, foraged, and homegrown ingredients in her daily-changing menu. One night, you might find burrata curd tossed with saltbush...
This impressive restaurant in the heart of Hobart serves authentic and delicious Greek food using locally sourced Tassie products. Try the warm phyllo-wrapped feta with Cretan honey and black sesame, or calamari cooked in a rich sauce of tomato,...
Get front-row seats to Hobart’s majestic waterfront at this sophisticated restaurant with an Asian-inspired menu. The food is fresh and flavorsome, made with seasonal herbs and vegetables, locally caught seafood, and small-farm meat and...
If you’re feeling in need of a detox after overindulging in Hobart’s excellent dining scene, the Tasmanian Juice Press is the place for you. Serving delicious cold-pressed juices, heavenly smoothies, nutritious rice bowls, hearty...
Tasmania's sole dedicated Aboriginal art gallery contains fine-art pieces from most of Australia's indigenous communities and by some of the country’s most collectible artists. The gallery puts on regular exhibitions, and its passionate...
Located in lovely Salamanca Place, Handmark Gallery exhibits ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, wood and textiles by new and established Tasmanian artists. The exhibitions are well curated and the staff is helpful. It’s a Hobart...
The independent Hobart Book Shop in the historic Salamanca precinct squeezes a lot of literature into a small space. You’ll find a good range of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, as well as an interesting secondhand section....
The Country Women’s Association shop might not sound too exciting, but this Tasmanian institution delivers on all fronts. Drool over the delicious homemade treats, including cakes, cookies, shortbread and meringues; the jams, chutneys and...
