Hobart

Collected by Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor
Richmond

Richmond TAS 7025, Australia

The picturesque colonial village of Richmond, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Hobart in the Coal River Valley, is packed full of history. Meander through the Georgian-style village’s quaint streetscapes with craft shops, antique...

Port Arthur Historic Site

Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia

One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...

Bonorong Wildlife Park

593 Briggs Rd, Brighton TAS 7030, Australia

Meet some of Australia’s native animals—including kangaroos, echidnas and quolls—at this wildlife sanctuary. The entrance fee includes a 45-minute tour (starting either at 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.) where you’ll see a Tasmanian...

Mount Wellington

Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Wherever you are in Hobart, you’re sure to see Mount Wellington’s solid presence looming over the city. Drive up to the Pinnacle on the mountain’s top for magnificent views over Hobart and southern Tasmania, but be sure to wrap...

Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery

Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

The second-oldest museum in Australia, this is where you’ll learn about Tasmania’s Aboriginal heritage, its history since settlement and the island’s wildlife. There’s also a collection of Tasmanian colonial art. A...

Battery Point

Hobart’s oldest neighborhood got its name from a battery of guns set up on the promontory in 1818 to defend the town against potential invaders. And the little village has barely changed since. Amble along the sweet winding streets and...

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens

Lower Domain Rd, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Located on the eastern side of the Queen's Domain, the lush landscapes of the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens are home to 6,500 varieties of plants, including more than 400 Tasmanian species. Wander the peaceful Japanese garden, be awed by the...

Salamanca Place

Salamanca Pl, Hobart TAS 7001, Australia
Hobart’s most famous cobblestoned square was once known for whalers and sailors. Today, it’s inhabited by artists and food purveyors, who mix and mingle every Saturday at the Salamanca Market—the largest outdoor market in ...
Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia

This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...

Tahune Airwalk

Tasmania, Australia

An 80-minute drive from Hobart, this spine-tingling walk above the pristine forest canopy of the Tahune Forest is like chicken soup for the soul. Immerse yourself in nature, look down onto the magnificent treetops and enjoy the stunning panorama...

The Source at Mona

655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia

Mona’s flagship restaurant—like the museum itself—is both challenging and surprising. The French-accented fine-dining spot, headed up by chef Philippe Leban, focuses on excellent Tasmanian produce with a twist: Think fun-filled...

Franklin

30 Argyle St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

One of Australia’s most acclaimed restaurants happens to be in Hobart, where chef Analiese Gregory plays with local, foraged, and homegrown ingredients in her daily-changing menu. One night, you might find burrata curd tossed with saltbush...

Urban Greek

103 Murray St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

This impressive restaurant in the heart of Hobart serves authentic and delicious Greek food using locally sourced Tassie products. Try the warm phyllo-wrapped feta with Cretan honey and black sesame, or calamari cooked in a rich sauce of tomato,...

Aloft

Pier one, Brooke St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Get front-row seats to Hobart’s majestic waterfront at this sophisticated restaurant with an Asian-inspired menu. The food is fresh and flavorsome, made with seasonal herbs and vegetables, locally caught seafood, and small-farm meat and...

The Tasmanian Juice Press

32 Argyle St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

If you’re feeling in need of a detox after overindulging in Hobart’s excellent dining scene, the Tasmanian Juice Press is the place for you. Serving delicious cold-pressed juices, heavenly smoothies, nutritious rice bowls, hearty...

Art Mob - Aboriginal Fine Art

29 Hunter St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Tasmania's sole dedicated Aboriginal art gallery contains fine-art pieces from most of Australia's indigenous communities and by some of the country’s most collectible artists. The gallery puts on regular exhibitions, and its passionate...

Handmark Gallery

77 Salamanca Pl, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Located in lovely Salamanca Place, Handmark Gallery exhibits ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, wood and textiles by new and established Tasmanian artists. The exhibitions are well curated and the staff is helpful. It’s a Hobart...

The Hobart Book Shop

22 Salamanca Square, Hobart TAS 7004, Australia

The independent Hobart Book Shop in the historic Salamanca precinct squeezes a lot of literature into a small space. You’ll find a good range of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, as well as an interesting secondhand section....

CWA Gift Shop

1/165 Elizabeth St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

The Country Women’s Association shop might not sound too exciting, but this Tasmanian institution delivers on all fronts. Drool over the delicious homemade treats, including cakes, cookies, shortbread and meringues; the jams, chutneys and...

